Are Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson still together?

18 September 2024, 13:56

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson have been together for seven years
Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson have been together for seven years. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Is Coldplay frontman Chris Martin still engaged to actress Dakota? Or have they split? Here's their latest relationship update and full timeline.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson first got together in 2017 when romance rumours began swirling following a string of public dates.

Now, fast-forward seven years, there's a huge question mark over their relationship after it was reported in August 2024 they had quietly split. However, this was contradicted by a rep for the couple, who said they were very much still together.

With a 13 year age gap between Dakota and Chris, the couple, against all odds became one of Hollywood's most-loved pairs, with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow even being one of their biggest supporters.

So are Chris and Dakota still together now? Here's everything we know about their romance including when they went official, moved in together and their brief split in 2019.

Dakota Johnson smiling on the red carpet
Dakota Johnson has spoken fondly about her new family with Chris Martin. Picture: Getty

September 2024: Are Chris and Dakota still together?

As far as we know, the private couple are still very much an item and engaged.

A rep told the Independent following the split rumours: "The reports are not true. They are happily together."

August 2024

Reports surface that Chris and Dakota had privately ended their engagement after months of speculation about them being on and off.

It was thought they both decided it was "best to move on", however, neither Chris or Dakota commented on the speculation at the time.

June 2022

In a rare reference to their private life, Dakota told Vanity Fair she loves to join Chris on tour with Coldplay when she isn't working. And when he's got a free schedule, he also joins her movie sets.

In one performance in London in 2021, Chris was introducing his song 'My Universe' before pointing to Dakota and saying: "This is about my universe. She’s here!” It's fair to say everyone went wild for that declaration of love.

Chris Martin dedicated a song to Dakota live on stage
Chris Martin dedicated a song to Dakota live on stage. Picture: Getty

March 2021

A point where engagement rumours begin after Dakota is spotted with a generous sized emerald on her ring finger. The couple neither confirmed their marriage plans as they continue to remain as private as possible with their relationship.

February 2021

Chris and Dakota move in together in his Malibu home which they have shared ever since.

In an interview with Elle, Dakota confirmed she loved staying home when their schedules allowed.

She said: "We go out sometimes, but we both work so much that it’s nice to be at home and be cozy and private. Most of the partying takes place inside my house.”

January 2020

Gracing the cover of Harper's Bizarre, ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow opened up about Chris and his new relationship.

She said: "I love her. I can see how it would seem weird because it’s sort of unconventional. But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her.

"It’s a lifelong commitment to constantly reinvent your relationship with your ex, which you do presumably because you have children together. But I think we put all the hard work in at the beginning. I would say very rarely is it difficult now."

August 2019

Chris and Dakota get back together after a reported "push" from Gwyneth to help them reconcile. They split for only two months.

June 2019

After 18 months together, the couple split which was reportedly down to a difference in what they wanted in the future.

September 2018

Despite months of rumours the couple were together, Dakota finally confirmed her relationship with Chris in a Tatler interview.

2017

Chris and Dakota are believed to be introduced by a mutual friend before then being spotted on multiple dates together. She once said in an interview they met and "never really left one another".

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

Mel Schilling was diagnosed with colon cancer last year, and has since been documenting her journey through surgery, chemotherapy and recovery

Mel Schilling cancer journey: Inside MAFS expert's health battle

Celebrities

Eve and Charlie are one of the matches on MAFS UK 2024

Are MAFS UK's Eve and Charlie still together?

Married at First Sight

Nathan and Lacey are one of the couples on MAFS UK 2024

Are MAFS UK’s Nathan and Lacey still together?

Married at First Sight

Tommy Fury is set to write a book about his life with Molly-Mae Hague

Tommy Fury reveals he will discuss Molly-Mae Hague split and cheating accusations in new book

Chris Martin has been the frontman of Coldplay since 1996

Chris Martin facts: Coldplay singer's age, relationships, children, career and more

Fans believe Kristina and Kieran have split

MAFS UK groom drops huge ‘clue’ he and his wife have already split months after their wedding

Married at First Sight

Coldplay In Concert

Coldplay UK tour dates 2025: Presale tickets, prices, venues and more

Nik Kershaw

Nik Kershaw recalls forgetting lyrics at Live Aid concert: "I was completely out my depth"

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

The MAFS UK cast has been revealed

MAFS UK 2024 contestants revealed as series nine begins

Married at First Sight

Eve is one of the brides on Married At First Sight UK

Who is Eve from MAFS UK? Age, job, tattoos and Instagram explained

Married at First Sight

Kieran is taking part in MAFS 2024

Who is Kieran from MAFS UK? Age, job, height and Instagram revealed

Married at First Sight

Nathan is one of the 2024 MAFS UK grooms

Who is Nathan from MAFS UK? Age, job, tattoos and Instagram revealed

Married at First Sight

The soundtrack for My Mum, Your Dad series two is just as epic

My Mum Your Dad playlist 2024: All the songs featured on series two

TV & Movies

Trending on Heart

TGI Fridays has gone into administration with all 87 UK restaurants being put up for sale

Is TGI Fridays closing? Full list of 87 restaurants up for sale as brand falls into administration

News

Who is Moo Deng? The baby pygmy hippo going viral

Who is Moo Deng? Baby pygmy hippo's name translation, memes and merchandise explained

News

My Mum, Your Dad will air on ITV for two weeks, kicking off on the 16th September and finishing on 27th September

How long is My Mum Your Dad on for and how many episodes are there?

TV & Movies

MAFS UK groom Alex caused a stir on the show

MAFS UK groom Alex labelled 'red flag' over wife swap comments

Married at First Sight

Sir Sir Ian McKellen has spoken about his new film The Critic

Sir Ian McKellen reveals his worst ever review as he takes on role in The Critic

Caspar is taking part in MAFS 2024

Who is Caspar from MAFS UK? Age, job, exes and Instagram revealed

Married at First Sight

Kristina is one of the brides on MAFS UK 2024

Who is Kristina from MAFS UK? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Married at First Sight

Kristina and Kieran wed on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK’s Kristina and Kieran still together?

Married at First Sight

Amanda Holden has spoken about Jamie Theakston's Heart Breakfast absence

Amanda Holden reveals reason behind Jamie Theakston's Heart Breakfast absence

Amanda Holden has sent a message of support to Jamie Theakston following his cancer diagnosis

Amanda Holden sends emotional message to Jamie Theakston following cancer diagnosis

Caspar and Emma are one of the couples on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Caspar and Emma still together?

Married at First Sight

The Jonas Brothers have opened up about their upcoming tour

The Jonas Brothers talk tour life, escape rooms and love for UK culture

Dev Griffin

Here's the full cast of Married At First Sight UK 2024 and their Instagram handles

MAFS UK 2024 cast Instagram pages revealed

Married at First Sight

Emma is taking part in MAFS 2024

Who is Emma from MAFS UK? Age, job, exes and Instagram revealed

Married at First Sight

Here's everything you need to know about the My Mum, Your Dad house

My Mum Your Dad house: Inside £8million Surrey mansion

TV & Movies

Who is Vicky from My Mum Your Dad?

Who is Vicky from My Mum Your Dad? Age, job, divorce and children explained

TV & Movies