Are Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson still together?

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson have been together for seven years. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Is Coldplay frontman Chris Martin still engaged to actress Dakota? Or have they split? Here's their latest relationship update and full timeline.

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson first got together in 2017 when romance rumours began swirling following a string of public dates.

Now, fast-forward seven years, there's a huge question mark over their relationship after it was reported in August 2024 they had quietly split. However, this was contradicted by a rep for the couple, who said they were very much still together.

With a 13 year age gap between Dakota and Chris, the couple, against all odds became one of Hollywood's most-loved pairs, with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow even being one of their biggest supporters.

So are Chris and Dakota still together now? Here's everything we know about their romance including when they went official, moved in together and their brief split in 2019.

Dakota Johnson has spoken fondly about her new family with Chris Martin. Picture: Getty

September 2024: Are Chris and Dakota still together?

As far as we know, the private couple are still very much an item and engaged.

A rep told the Independent following the split rumours: "The reports are not true. They are happily together."

August 2024

Reports surface that Chris and Dakota had privately ended their engagement after months of speculation about them being on and off.

It was thought they both decided it was "best to move on", however, neither Chris or Dakota commented on the speculation at the time.

June 2022

In a rare reference to their private life, Dakota told Vanity Fair she loves to join Chris on tour with Coldplay when she isn't working. And when he's got a free schedule, he also joins her movie sets.

In one performance in London in 2021, Chris was introducing his song 'My Universe' before pointing to Dakota and saying: "This is about my universe. She’s here!” It's fair to say everyone went wild for that declaration of love.

Chris Martin dedicated a song to Dakota live on stage. Picture: Getty

March 2021

A point where engagement rumours begin after Dakota is spotted with a generous sized emerald on her ring finger. The couple neither confirmed their marriage plans as they continue to remain as private as possible with their relationship.

February 2021

Chris and Dakota move in together in his Malibu home which they have shared ever since.

In an interview with Elle, Dakota confirmed she loved staying home when their schedules allowed.

She said: "We go out sometimes, but we both work so much that it’s nice to be at home and be cozy and private. Most of the partying takes place inside my house.”

January 2020

Gracing the cover of Harper's Bizarre, ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow opened up about Chris and his new relationship.

She said: "I love her. I can see how it would seem weird because it’s sort of unconventional. But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her.

"It’s a lifelong commitment to constantly reinvent your relationship with your ex, which you do presumably because you have children together. But I think we put all the hard work in at the beginning. I would say very rarely is it difficult now."

August 2019

Chris and Dakota get back together after a reported "push" from Gwyneth to help them reconcile. They split for only two months.

June 2019

After 18 months together, the couple split which was reportedly down to a difference in what they wanted in the future.

September 2018

Despite months of rumours the couple were together, Dakota finally confirmed her relationship with Chris in a Tatler interview.

2017

Chris and Dakota are believed to be introduced by a mutual friend before then being spotted on multiple dates together. She once said in an interview they met and "never really left one another".