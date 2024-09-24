Coldplay Moon Music album: Release date, track list and how it gets you presale tour tickets

Coldplay are set to release new album 'Moon Music' in October 2024. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

'Moon Music' is Coldplay's next highly anticipated new album. Here's everything you need to know including when it comes out and the all-important track list.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Coldplay have been delivering the music goods to fans recently from additional tour dates for 2025 to confirming the release date of their 10th studio album 'Moon Music'.

Set to become part of the performance of the next leg of their Music of the Spheres world tour, Chris Martin and his bandmates are going big on the promotion of their new tracks set to launch in October 2024.

Not only will it have an incredible list of brand new songs, it could also be your way of getting presale tickets to their new tour dates which are in high demand.

Here's everything you need to know about new album 'Moon Music'.

Chris Martin and the band will be adding new performances of songs from 'Moon Music'. Picture: Getty

When is Coldplay's new album 'Moon Music' released?

Release date for this new soundtrack is October 4th.

For those of you looking to buy a physical vinyl album, you'll be pleased to know Coldplay have gone all out on the sustainability front and each new album is made from 100% recycled bottles. Specifically plastic bottles collected from a river in Guatemala.

What is the track list for Coldplay's new album Moon Music?

Revealing all on social media, the band confirmed the full track list for 'Moon Music' including songs 'feelslikeimfallinginlove', 'We Pray' and ''Good Feelings'.

The full 'Moon Music' album track list is:

‘Moon Music’

‘feelslikeimfallinginlove’

‘We Pray’ (ft. Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna & Tini)

‘Jupiter’

‘Good Feelings’ (ft. Ayra Starr)

‘🌈’

‘iAAM’

‘Aeterna’

‘All My Love’

‘One World’

How to get presale tickets for Coldplay Music of the Spheres tour 2025?

If you're a fan and want to see the band take to the stage in the UK again in 2025, you can nab your presale tickets ahead of general release by preordering new album 'Moon Music'.

Simply head to Coldplay's website, pre order the album and you will have access to presale tickets.

If you have already pre-ordered the album, you will still be eligible for early access to tickets.

What are Coldplay's studio albums in order?

With 'Moon Music' being album number 10 for the band, it's fair to say they have an impressive collection of hits and tunes with their name to now.

Their previous studio albums and when they were released are:

'Music of the Spheres' - 2021

'Everyday Life' - 2019

'A Head Full of Dreams' - 2015

'Ghost Stories' - 2014

'Mylo Xyloto' - 2011

'Viva la Vida' - 2008

'X & Y' - 2005

'A Rush of Blood to the Head' - 2002

'Parachutes' - 2000

Their album 'Parachutes' was one of their biggest selling of all time with hit songs such as 'Yellow' and 'Trouble'.