What are Kylie Minogue's best songs and albums?

1 March 2024, 16:26

Kylie Minogue has been the voice of some of the biggest and best pop music hits
Kylie Minogue has been the voice of some of the biggest and best pop music hits.

By Zoe Adams

What was Kylie Minogue's best selling single? And how many albums has she had? Here's everything we know about her biggest tunes, duets and release dates.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kylie Minogue is a pop icon with over 30 years in the music business making her the perfect choice for the BRITs Global Icon Award in 2024.

With top singles including 'Padam Padam', 'Spinning Around' and 'In Your Eyes', the former Neighbours actress has more than just one top hit song and album to brag about.

And as if that's not enough music achievement for this chart topper, Kylie can also proudly say she's sold more than 80million records worldwide, along with a trophy cabinet full to the brim of awards for her contribution to music both in the UK and across the world.

So as she's set to take centre stage at the prestigious BRITs, here's all the fun facts about Kylie's music including her most successful single, her top albums and of course, her most loved songs.

Kylie Minogue performing on stage in a shiny purple outfit
Kylie Minogue has 16 albums to her name.

What was Kylie Minogue's most successful single?

It topped charts everywhere in 2001 and was definitely a song we couldn't stop singing as Kylie dominated charts across the globe with 'Can't Get You Out Of My Head'.

From her eighth studio album, 'Fever' it, reached number one in over 40 countries and sold more than five million copies.

And it wasn't just the single itself we played on loop, but the iconic music video that accompanied it has had more than 436million YouTube plays.

'Spinning Around' has been one of Kylie's most successful tunes
'Spinning Around' has been one of Kylie's most successful tunes.

What were Kylie Minogue's best songs?

Now of course, this all depends on who you ask, but it's no secret that Kylie has plenty of songs to chose from.

Some of her most-loved and successful singles include:

  • 'I Should Be So Lucky' - 1987
  • 'Especially For You' (with Jason Donovan) - 1988
  • 'Better the Devil You Know' - 1990
  • 'Breathe' - 1997
  • 'On A Night Like This' - 2000
  • 'Kids' (featuring Robbie Williams) - 2000
  • 'Spinnig Around' - 2000
  • 'Can't Get You Out Of My Head' - 2001
  • 'In Your Eyes' - 2002
  • 'Love At First Sight' - 2002
  • 'Come Into My World' - 2002
  • 'Slow' -2003
  • 'Chocolate' - 2004
  • 'Wow' - 2008
  • 'All The Lovers' - 2010
  • 'Timebomb' - 2012
  • 'Dancing' - 2018
  • 'Padam Padam' 2023
Kylie Minogue has broken records with tunes like 'Can't Get You Out Of My Head'
Kylie Minogue has broken records with tunes like 'Can't Get You Out Of My Head'.

What were Kylie Minogue's albums in order of release?

For a woman with a music career like Kylie's, it's no surprise to know she's got 16 albums to her name. She also has live albums, compilation albums and remix albums too.

For many fans, they will say 'Fever' which was released in 2001, was one of her best to date. But here's her full album list and when they were released so you can decide yourself:

  • 'Kylie' - 1988
  • 'Enjoy Yourself' - 1989
  • 'Rhythm Of Love' - 1990
  • 'Let’s Get To It' - 1991
  • 'Kylie Minogue' - 1994
  • 'Impossible Princess' - 1997
  • 'Light Years' - 2000
  • 'Fever' - 2001
  • 'Body Language' - 2003
  • 'X' - 2007
  • 'Aphrodite' - 2010
  • 'Kiss Me Once' - 2014
  • 'Kylie Christmas' - 2015
  • 'Golden' - 2018
  • 'Disco' - 2020
  • 'Tension' - 2023

Who has Kylie Minogue done a duet with?

Kylie has never been short of offers for duets as she's performed with everyone from Robbie Williams to Kermit The Frog.

Other collaborations include Nick Cave, Pet Shop Boys, Shaggy, Sia, Justin Timberlake and of course, sister Dannii Minogue.

