Kylie Minogue teases Neighbours return after Aussie soap is saved

29 September 2023, 12:54

Spill the Tea with Kylie Minogue

By Hope Wilson

The Spinning Around singer has hinted that she may play Charlene again.

Kylie Minogue, 55, has teased that she may return to Neighbours in an exclusive chat with Heart.

During Spill The Tea with Kylie Minogue, the Padam Padam songstress was asked if we could expect to see Scott and Charlene in the new Neighbours reboot.

The singing superstar replied: "Well, we know they're still both around because of the final Neighbours episode, which I think is what gave birth to to the reboot of Neighbours."

Kylie then hinted: "Who knows? Let's see."

Kylie Minogue spoke exclusively to Heart
Kylie Minogue spoke exclusively to Heart. Picture: Instagram/Kylie Minogue

The singing superstar began her career on Neighbours back in 1986, playing Charlene, before leaving the Australian soap in 1988.

One of her most memorable moments on the show was Charlene's wedding to Scott Robinson, played by Jason Donovan.

A whopping 20 million people tuned in to watch this special episode, which helped catapult Kylie into international stardom.

Kylie Minogue began her career on Neighbours. Pictured here in 1987 with Jason Donovan.
Kylie Minogue began her career on Neighbours. Pictured here in 1987 with Jason Donovan. Picture: Alamy

Both Kylie and Jason took part in the 'final' episode of Neighbours last year, which saw Charlene and Scott reunite with their Erinsborough friends.

Not long after the finale aired, Neighbours executives announced that the Aussie show would be return to our screens for a rebooted series.

Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan appeared in Neighbours last year
Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan appeared in Neighbours last year. Picture: X/Kylie Minogue

The new series of Neighbours began airing earlier this month, which has seen a host of iconic characters return already.

With Kylie's latest hint, she may back on Ramsay Street sooner than we think.

Watch the whole chat in the player above.

