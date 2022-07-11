Jason Donovan and Kylie Minogue reunite to film final Neighbours scenes

11 July 2022, 11:14

Jason Donovan and Kylie Minogue are back together for the final episode of Neighbours
Jason Donovan and Kylie Minogue are back together for the final episode of Neighbours. Picture: Jason Donovan/Twitter - PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan returned to Ramsay Street for the last time as Neighbours comes to an end after 37 years.

Kylie Minogue, 54, and Jason Donovan, 54, have been pictured on the set of Neighbours for the first time in over 30 years.

The famous duo are reprising their roles of Scott and Charlene for the final episodes of Neighbours, set to air later this month.

The characters of Scott and Charlene haven't been seen on Ramsey Street since the late 80s, when Kylie and Jason quit the show to pursue their music careers.

Now, the pair – who dated for nearly three years in real life – have been pictured back together for one last final goodbye to the hit soap.

Jason and Kylie played Scott and Charlene in Neighbours until 1988 and 1989 when they left to pursue their music careers
Jason and Kylie played Scott and Charlene in Neighbours until 1988 and 1989 when they left to pursue their music careers. Picture: PA

In pictures posted by Jason on Twitter, the pair can be seen posing for a selfie together, with Kylie back in Charlene's iconic mechanic overalls.

Sharing these pictures, alongside one of the final script and another of a signed Ramsey Street sign, Jason wrote: "So good to be back with this absolute legend @kylieminogue. Scott and Charlene final scenes. 2022."

Kylie shared the same image on her own Twitter page, writing: "Now we're back together".

Neighbours will end with a double episode special which will air on Channel 5 on July 29 this year.

Kylie and Jason have returned to Ramsey Street for the first time in over 30 years to reprise their roles of Charlene and Scott
Kylie and Jason have returned to Ramsey Street for the first time in over 30 years to reprise their roles of Charlene and Scott. Picture: Alamy

Neighbours first aired back in 1985, and became an instant hit thanks to the Scott and Charlene storyline which peaked with their wedding episode on July 1, 1987.

The episode was watched by a whopping two million people at the time, and has gone on to become the single most iconic soap moment of all time.

Kylie left Neighbours in 1988 followed by Jason in 1989.

The exit storyline saw Charlene move to Brisbane for a job opportunity with Scott joining her 10 months later.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Adam Collard starred on Love Island in 2018

Who is Love Island's Adam Collard? Age, career and ex-girlfriends revealed
Will there be a winter Love Island?

Will there be a winter Love Island in 2023?

The Love Island final is in a few weeks

When does Love Island 2022 finish?

Love Island first look sees Adam Collard flirt with Ekin-Su, Danica and Paige

Love Island first look sees Adam Collard flirt with Ekin-Su, Danica and Paige
Lucy Pargeter plays Chas Dingle in Emmerdale

Inside Emmerdale star Lucy Pargeter's life away from Chas Dingle including music career

Trending on Heart

A simple trick could help you sleep better in the hot weather (stock images)

The two-second fan trick that could help you sleep during the heatwave

Lifestyle

You could get fined for building a sandcastle

You could be fined £130 for building a sandcastle in Spain

News

How much does it cost to leave your fan on at night? (stock image)

This is how much it costs to leave your fan on all night

Lifestyle

Your kids can eat for free this summer holidays

All the restaurants and cafes where kids can eat free or for £1 this summer holidays

News

Stacey has reunited with her kids after her hen do

Stacey Solomon reunites with kids after wild Greece hen do

Celebrities

Dogs could be in danger this weekend

RSPCA issue 'silent killer' warning to all dog owners this weekend

News

Adam Collard's ex girlfriend Zara McDermott reacts to Love Island return

Adam Collard's ex girlfriend Zara McDermott reacts to Love Island return in Sam Thompson video
Love Island fans want the return of Movie Night

When is Movie Night on Love Island?

Millie Bobby Brown criticised the Duffer Brothers over not killing off any main characters

Stranger Things creators respond to Millie Bobby Brown's criticism of show

Netflix

Charlotte Bellamy plays Laurel in Emmerdale

Inside Emmerdale star Charlotte Bellamy's life away from Laurel Thomas
Jacques from Love Island 23-years-old

How old is Love Island's Jacques O'Neill?

Brits set to swelter in 'longest heatwave in four years' with highs of 35 degrees

Brits set to swelter with 'longest heatwave in four years'

Weather

You could be fined for wearing a bikini at this Italian resort

Holiday hotspot in Italy bans bikinis with £425 fine

News

Laura Whitmore has opened up about Love Island

Love Island host Laura Whitmore defends Jacques O'Neill after Casa Amor drama
The man shared his story to Reddit (stock images)

'I named my puppy after my neighbour as pay back'

Lifestyle