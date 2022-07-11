Jason Donovan and Kylie Minogue reunite to film final Neighbours scenes

Jason Donovan and Kylie Minogue are back together for the final episode of Neighbours. Picture: Jason Donovan/Twitter - PA

By Alice Dear

Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan returned to Ramsay Street for the last time as Neighbours comes to an end after 37 years.

Kylie Minogue, 54, and Jason Donovan, 54, have been pictured on the set of Neighbours for the first time in over 30 years.

The famous duo are reprising their roles of Scott and Charlene for the final episodes of Neighbours, set to air later this month.

The characters of Scott and Charlene haven't been seen on Ramsey Street since the late 80s, when Kylie and Jason quit the show to pursue their music careers.

Now, the pair – who dated for nearly three years in real life – have been pictured back together for one last final goodbye to the hit soap.

Jason and Kylie played Scott and Charlene in Neighbours until 1988 and 1989 when they left to pursue their music careers. Picture: PA

In pictures posted by Jason on Twitter, the pair can be seen posing for a selfie together, with Kylie back in Charlene's iconic mechanic overalls.

Sharing these pictures, alongside one of the final script and another of a signed Ramsey Street sign, Jason wrote: "So good to be back with this absolute legend @kylieminogue. Scott and Charlene final scenes. 2022."

Kylie shared the same image on her own Twitter page, writing: "Now we're back together".

Neighbours will end with a double episode special which will air on Channel 5 on July 29 this year.

Kylie and Jason have returned to Ramsey Street for the first time in over 30 years to reprise their roles of Charlene and Scott. Picture: Alamy

Neighbours first aired back in 1985, and became an instant hit thanks to the Scott and Charlene storyline which peaked with their wedding episode on July 1, 1987.

The episode was watched by a whopping two million people at the time, and has gone on to become the single most iconic soap moment of all time.

Kylie left Neighbours in 1988 followed by Jason in 1989.

The exit storyline saw Charlene move to Brisbane for a job opportunity with Scott joining her 10 months later.