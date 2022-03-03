Neighbours end date confirmed as bosses release emotional apology to fans

Neighbours has been cancelled after 37 years. Picture: Channel 5/Alamy

By Heart reporter

Neighbours has officially been axed after 37 years, with a statement released on Twitter.

It’s a sad day for Neighbours fans, as the soap has confirmed it will soon come to an end after 37 years.

Bosses have confirmed the date when the show will stop filming after they failed to find a new channel for it to air on in the UK.

In an emotional statement to viewers on the show’s official Twitter account, a spokesperson said the storylines will end on an ‘incredible high’.

"We are so sorry to say that after nearly 37 years and almost 9,000 episodes broadcast, we have to confirm that Neighbours will cease production in June,” they said.

Neighbours has been cancelled. Picture: Channel 5

"Following the loss of our key broadcast partner in the UK and despite an extensive search for alternative funding, we simply have no option but to rest the show.

"To our amazing, loyal fans, we know this is a huge disappointment, as it is to all of us on the team.

"We thank you for all your messages and support and promise to end the show on an incredible high.

"From here on, we are celebrating Neighbours."

Neighbours will no longer air from August. Picture: Channel 5

Mike Young actor Guy Pearce replied: “I'm so sorry to hear Neighbours will end. Aside from being the incredible launch pad it's been no one can deny the effect it's had throughout millions of homes around the world.

“It's bonded all of us in immeasurable ways. A true honour to have been a part of it. Great memories Xx”.

Someone else said they were ‘absolutely gutted’, while a third fan added: “Gutted about this. A daily part of my childhood. In fact I had a 'Neighbours' themed wedding!”

Neighbours first started in 1985, with the show moving to Channel 5 in 2008, with the last episode set to air in August.

Fans of the show will know it has launched the careers of many huge Australian stars, including Kylie Minogue, Chris Hemsworth, Jason Donovan, Margot Robbie and Holly Valance.