Jason Donovan makes Neighbours plea as soap is axed after 40 years

Jason Donovan has spoken out about Neighbours' axing. Picture: Alamy

By Heart reporter

Neighbours star Jason Donovan has spoken after it was revealed the soap had been cancelled.

Neighbours fans were devastated over the weekend when it was announced the soap had been axed.

The first episode of the Australian classic was aired all the way back in March 1985, but it will come to an emotional end in August.

And former star Jason Donovan has now addressed the news, saying he hopes the soap finds a new home in the UK.

Jason Donovan hopes Neighbours will continue. Picture: Getty Images

"@neighbours changed the Australian television landscape. It launched many careers over decades including mine.

"Engaged and entertained audiences for generations.

"Hoping that it will find a new home with another U.K. broadcaster and continue to provide opportunity and entertainment."

Fans of the star were quick to comment, with one writing: “Really hope they listen to you Jason….we’ve all grown up with you and this show it’s a huge massive loss.”

“Thank you for your supportive words Jason. Since I’ve retired I’ve been an avid viewer, we love the Australian sunshine and storylines! @channel5_tv please rethink this bad decision #SaveNeighbours,” said another.

A third added: “Neighbours is an institution! Fingers crossed another Uk broadcaster will take it.”

Jason played Scott Robinson on the soap from 1986 to 1989, alongside Kylie Minogue, who played his girlfriend Charlene Mitchell.

Famously, the episode where the pair got married saw 19.6 million UK viewers watch.

This comes after it was confirmed, the soap would no longer air on Channel 5 after this summer.

Jason Donovan joined Neighbours in 1986. Picture: Getty Images

A spokesperson said: "Neighbours will no longer air on Channel 5 beyond this summer.

“It's been a much-loved part of our schedule for more than a decade, and we’d like to thank the cast, Fremantle and all of the production team for their fantastic work on this iconic series.

“We’d also of course like to thank the fans for their loyal support of Neighbours across the years.”

"We recognise that there will be disappointment about this decision, however our current focus is on increasing our investment in original UK drama, which has strong appeal for our viewers."

Neighbours has seen some huge names start their careers on the soap, including Margot Robbie, Russell Crowe and Liam Hemsworth.