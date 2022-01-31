A look back at Emmerdale star Jo Kendall's career

31 January 2022, 11:58

Jo Kendall has sadly passed away at the age of 83
Jo Kendall has sadly passed away at the age of 83. Picture: Shutterstock
Who played Peggy Skilbeck in Emmerdale and what happened to her character?

Tributes have poured in for actress Jo Kendall after she sadly passed away at the age of 83.

TV fans will know her best for starring in the BBC show I'm Sorry, I'll Read That Again, as well as Emmerdale.

She spent her final days in a retirement home in London created especially for acting and theatre stars called Denville Hall.

Friends and fans have shared sweet messages tributing the star’s successful career in show businesses. Here’s a look back at her career…

Jo Kendall said the first ever line in Emmerdale
Jo Kendall said the first ever line in Emmerdale. Picture: Shutterstock

Who did Jo Kendall play in Emmerdale?

Jo Kendall played Peggy Skilbeck in Emmerdale in 1972 and had the first ever line of the ITV soap.

Peggy Skilbeck was the second child and only daughter of farmer Jacob Sugden and his wife Annie.

In 1973 she gave birth to twins Sam and Sally Skilbeck but started to get headaches soon after.

Sadly, she then collapsed and went into a coma, before Dr Scott was called to try and save her.

While she did everything she could but Peggy, the much loved character was pronounced dead at 11pm after suffering a subarachnoid haemorrhage.

Jo Kendall's career spans over 50 years
Jo Kendall's career spans over 50 years. Picture: Shutterstock

What else was Jo Kendall in?

Jo Kendall also starred in I'm Sorry, I'll Read That Again, with John Cleese, Tim Brooke-Taylor, Bill Oddie, Graeme Garden and David Hatch.

TV fans might recognise Jo for playing as the mother of Roland Browning in Grange Hill in the 1980s.

Her other credits include The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, as well as BBC children’s series Marlene Marlowe Investigates, where she played Aunt Maud.

Jo also played Mrs. Bardell in The Pickwick Papers and Anne Stanhope in The Six Wives of Henry VIII.

John Cleese has shared a tribute to his former co-star, writing on Twitter: “I woke to hear of dear Jo Kendall’s death She was in the 1963 Cambridge Footlights Revue which took her, Tim Brooke Taylor, Bill Oddie, David Hatch, Humphrey Barclay and me into Show Business. Jo performed in over 100 ‘I’m sorry I’ll read that Again’ shows and the 1948 show

“She was a very likeable, cheerful, friendly woman - a delight to work with I got to know her well on the 1964 Tour of New Zealand, and subsequently, our appearances on and off Broadway.

“She was an integral part of the ISIRTA team and we did countless 'John and Mary' sketches.”

He added: “I have many happy memories of her. RIP Jo Ke.”

Our thoughts go to Jo's family and friends.

