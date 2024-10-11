Coronation Street and Emmerdale face major scheduling changes in new shake-up

Coronation Street and Emmerdale are facing scheduling changes. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Emmerdale and Coronation Street will be changing the way viewers can watch their episodes.

Coronation Street and Emmerdale are facing scheduling changes as ITV have announced a major change to how viewers can watch the show.

The broadcaster have announced that new episodes will be available to stream on ITVX before airing on ITV1, with the change coming into effect from Monday the 14th of October.

Brand new episodes will drop from 7am, meaning fans can get a first look at the episode that will air later the same day.

Announcing the news, ITV said the reason for the change was to 'offer our viewers ultimate choice in how they watch our programme'.

Coronation Street episodes will be available to watch online. Picture: Alamy

The only time ITV have taken this action was during the Euros earlier this year when the episodes were available to stream throughout the day.

Craig Morris, Managing Editor of ITV Channels and ITVX said: "The positive response when we made the soaps available at 7am during the Euros and the Olympics this year shows that audiences want to choose when to watch their favourite Soap.

"Now you can choose when to enjoy your daily dose of drama - whether during the morning commute, over lunch or at a time that suits you each evening."

Emmerdale episodes will be available to stream online before television. Picture: Alamy

Executive Producer for Continuing Drama at ITV Iain MacLeod, said of the change: "This is great news for soap fans! Having the ability to catch your favourite show at a time that suits you fits perfectly with people’s busy days and flexible lives. And who doesn’t love the idea of watching the latest Dingle drama in the Dales or calamity on the Cobbles on the tram to work, or over a brew after dropping the kids at school!

"As a soap nerd, I should also say that the new soap page is an absolute treat. It’s a one-stop shop for fans of Coronation Street and Emmerdale and it will now be so easy to enjoy your favourite shows, and delve into their illustrious histories and beyond."

Currently EastEnders already release their episodes at 6am on BBC iPlayer, hours before it airs on terrestrial television.