Why is Helen Worth leaving Coronation Street? Everything we know about Gail Platt's exit

5 June 2024, 15:17

Helen Worth will leave her role of Gail Platt on ITV's soap Coronation Street later this year
Helen Worth will leave her role of Gail Platt on ITV's soap Coronation Street later this year. Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Helen Worth has played Gail Platt on Coronation Street for 50 years and has now announced that she will be leaving the ITV soap later this year.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Helen Worth, aged 73-years-old, has quit her role of Gail Platt on Coronation Street after five decades on the hit ITV soap, calling her 50 years on the cobbles the "most wonderful job".

ITV announced Helen's decision to leave the soap on Wednesday 5th June, calling the actress' choice to leave the show a "difficult decision", with the star having played the part since 1974.

Coronation Street will start filming Gail's exit from the show next month, with the emotional scenes airing towards the end of 2024 in a major storyline for the Platt family.

But why is Helen Worth leaving Corrie and what has she said about her exit?

Helen Worth marks her 50th year on Coronation Street this year, and sees this as 'the perfect time' to say goodbye to the soap
Helen Worth marks her 50th year on Coronation Street this year, and sees this as 'the perfect time' to say goodbye to the soap. Picture: Getty

Why is Helen Worth leaving Coronation Street?

Helen Worth did not give a specific reason for why she has decided to quit Coronation Street, but reflected that on her 50th year on the soap it felt like "the perfect time".

In the ITV announcement about her departure, Helen said: “This year felt like the perfect time to leave the show after celebrating 50 years in the most wonderful job on the most wonderful street in the world. I made the decision at the start of the year and spoke to the producers who were very kind and understanding."

She went on: “I have been truly blessed to have been given the most incredible scripts week in week out, and to have worked with fantastic actors, directors and a brilliant crew.

“The past 50 years have flown by and I don't think the fact that I am leaving has quite sunk in yet.”

Helen is 73-years-old, which means she could be deciding to retire from her acting career all together. However, we do not know this for sure.

Helen Worth has played Gail Platt since she joined Coronation Street in 1974
Helen Worth has played Gail Platt since she joined Coronation Street in 1974. Picture: ITV

When is Helen Worth leaving Corrie?

ITV have confirmed that Gail Platt's exit storyline will play out in emotional scenes at the end of the year.

These scenes will start being filmed next month, and will involve a "major storyline" for the Platt family as a collective.

Helen Worth net worth

There is currently no reported net worth figures for actress Helen Worth, however, 50 years on Coronation Street has made her a key asset to the soap.

At the beginning of 2024, it was reported by The Sun that the Gail Platt actress had signed a £250,000 deal to appear on the show for the year.

A source close to the star told the publication: “Helen is dedicated to the soap and is determined to help steer it through a rocky patch. She is bonded to her character and is excited about her upcoming storylines for the year ahead. She still enjoys her work and seeing her cast-mates and crew every day.”

Helen Worth married Trevor Dawson in 2013
Helen Worth married Trevor Dawson in 2013. Picture: Getty

Helen Worth husband and children

Leaving Coronation Street means Helen Worth will have more time to spend with her family.

The actress is married to Deputy Headmaster Trevor Dawson who she wed in 2013. The pair have a seven-year age gap, marrying when he was 55-years-old and Helen was 62.

Prior to her marriage with Trevor, Helen was married to voice-over actor Nicolas Michael Angelis from 1991 to 2001. Nicolas died in May 2020.

Helen Worth does not have any children.

