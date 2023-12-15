Emmerdale's Steve Halliwell health: Cause of death and illness

15 December 2023, 15:54

Emmerdale's Steve Halliwell health: Cause of death and illness
Emmerdale's Steve Halliwell health: Cause of death and illness. Picture: Getty/ITV

By Hope Wilson

How did Steve Halliwell die? Here is everything we know so far.

Emmerdale actor Steve Halliwell, best known for playing Zak Dingle in the soap, has died at the age of 77.

The TV legend's death was announced in a joint statement from ITV and Steve's family, in which his loved ones described him as being the 'most amazing father and grandfather you could ever wish for.'

After joining Emmerdale in 1994, Steve has tackled various heartbreaking storylines as Zak Dingle, including a cancer scare, a nervous breakdown and the death of his beloved wife, Lisa Dingle. The actor has previously admitted that he was only supposed to be in the soap for two episodes, but was kept on to bring the Dingles to the Dales.

With his death being announced, fans have been wondering what Steve Halliwell's cause of death was.

Steve Halliwell is best known for playing Zak Dingle on Emmerdale
Steve Halliwell is best known for playing Zak Dingle on Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

Steve Halliwell cause of death

It has not been confirmed what Steve Halliwell's cause of death was.

In a statement released by Steve's family, they thanked the staff at St James Hospital and the Wheatfield Hospice.

The family wrote: "He went to sleep, peacefully with his loved ones around him. He was making us laugh to the end, the most amazing father and grandfather you could ever wish for, family was everything to him.

"We would like to thank the wonderful staff at St James Hospital and the Wheatfield Hospice for their love and kindness in his final days. He didn't want sadness, just to rejoice in a life well lived."

Steve Halliwell passed away in December
Steve Halliwell passed away in December. Picture: Getty

In the emotional statement, ITV wrote: "It is with deep sadness and a heavy heart that Emmerdale can confirm that Steve Halliwell, our beloved Zak Dingle, has peacefully passed away. 

"All our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and loved ones through this very difficult time, and we’d request that their privacy is respected as they grieve for his loss. 

"Steve will forever be synonymous with Emmerdale. The proud defender and head of the Dingle family. Heart and humour in all he did, it has been and always will be impossible not to smile when you think of him."

Steve Halliwell first appeared in Emmerdale back in 1994
Steve Halliwell first appeared in Emmerdale back in 1994. Picture: ITV

Steve Halliwell health

It is unclear how Steve Halliwell's health was before his death, however it appears he was being treated at the St James Hospital and Wheatfield Hospice prior to his passing.

In 2018 the actor took a short break from Emmerdale to have heart surgery and a pacemaker fitted.

