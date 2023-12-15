Emmerdale Zak Dingle actor Steve Halliwell dies aged 77

By Alice Dear

Steve Halliwell died peacefully surrounded by his loved one, his family have confirmed.

Steve Halliwell, best known for playing Zak Dingle on Emmerdale, has died at the age of 77-years-old.

His family revealed in a statement that the actor, who starred on the hit ITV soap for 27 years, died peacefully surrounded by his loved one.

They said: "He was making us laugh to the end, the most amazing father and grandfather you could ever wish for."

ITV drama executive John Whiston said the actor was "one of those rare human beings who was as wonderful off screen as on", and was the "undoubted father of the show, but also its fun mischievous uncle".

This is a breaking news story, more to follow.