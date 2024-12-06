Sabrina Carpenter at Hyde Park 2025: How to get tickets

Sabrina Carpenter at Hyde Park 2025: How to get tickets. Picture: PH

By Alice Dear

Sabrina Carpenter will headline at BST Hyde Park next year - here's when tickets go on sale and where you can buy them.

Sabrina Carpenter has been announced at one of the headliners of BST Hyde Park for 2025, and tickets go on sale very soon - including a couple of pre sales!

The Espresso, Please, Please, Please and Taste hitmaker will perform on the iconic stage in London's Hyde Park on July 5, 2025, and will be joined by acclaimed US indie artist, Clairo, and British singer-songwriter beabadoobee, as support acts.

And if you didn't get tickets to her Short n' Sweet tour, here's your chance to ensure you see Sabrina perform live!

From when tickets go on sale, to the support act, to the venue and dates, here's everything you need to know about Sabrina Carpenter at Hyde Park.

Sabrina Carpenter will headline BST Hyde Park in 2025. Picture: PH

When do Sabrina Carpenter Hyde Park tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Sabrina Carpenter's show at BST Hyde Park will go on general sale on 10.00am on Wednesday, December 11, 2024.

To buy tickets, head to the BST Hyde Park website here.

When is pre-sale for Sabrina Carpenter at Hyde Park?

There are two pre-sales for Sabrina Carpenter Hyde Park tickets; the first is at 10.00am on Friday, December 6, 2024, for American Express cardholders.

The other pre-sale is for members of Sabrina's fan club, which starts at 10.00am on Monday, December 9, 2024.

When is Sabrina Carpenter at Hyde Park?

Sabrina Carpenter's show at BST Hyde Park will take place on July 5, 2025, at London's Hyde Park.

Also headlining the festival this year is Olivia Rodrigo, Zayn Bryan, Hugh Jackman, Jeff Lynne's ELO and Noah Kahan, with more to be announced.

How much are tickets to Sabrina Carpenter at Hyde Park?

At the moment, we do not know how much tickets will be for Sabrina Carpenter's show at BST Hyde Park. However, previous sales for other acts at the festival are around £80.

Who is supporting Sabrina Carpenter at Hyde Park?

Sabrina Carpenter will be supported at her Hyde Park show by acclaimed US indie artist, Clairo.

Her hits include Pretty Girl, Sofia, Bags, 4EVER and Flaming Hot Cheetos.

She'll also be joined by British singer-songwriter beabadoobee, best known for hits Glue Song, Coffee and the way things go.