Winter Wonderland 2024 in Hyde Park: Dates, prices and more explained

Winter Wonderland 2024. Picture: Winter Wonderland 2024

By Tom Eames

As winter descends on London, Hyde Park transforms into a spectacular festive wonderland that has become one of the capital's most beloved holiday traditions.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Whether you're a first-time visitor or a seasoned regular, this guide will help you make the most of this magical winter experience.

When to Visit: Winter Wonderland 2024 dates

Winter Wonderland opens its gates from November 21, 2024, through to January 5, 2025, creating six weeks of festive celebration in the heart of London.

The park welcomes visitors daily from 10am to 10pm, giving you plenty of time to explore its wonders both in daylight and after dark, when thousands of twinkling lights create an enchanting atmosphere.

The only day you'll find the gates closed is Christmas Day itself, as even the elves need a break!

Tickets and Entry

Gone are the days of simply turning up at Winter Wonderland - the event now operates on a pre-booking system that helps manage crowds and ensure everyone has the best possible experience.

Winter Wonderland 2024. Picture: Winter Wonderland 2024

Entry prices vary depending on when you visit, with savvy visitors taking advantage of free entry during off-peak hours, which vary day to day, so check the website.

Standard times cost £5 per person, while peak times cost £7.50. Families will be pleased to know that children under 12 can enter free at all times. If you're planning to visit after 4pm, pre-booking is essential - don't risk disappointment by arriving without a ticket!

You then have to arrive in the hour slot that you have picked, but can stay in the grounds as long as you like.

While entry tickets get you into the event, individual attractions within Winter Wonderland have separate costs.

Getting to Winter Wonderland

Getting to Winter Wonderland is a breeze thanks to London's excellent public transport network. The most convenient approach is by Underground, with several stations within easy walking distance. Marble Arch station on the Central Line deposits you at the north end of the park, while Hyde Park Corner on the Piccadilly Line brings you to the south entrance.

Winter Wonderland 2024. Picture: Winter Wonderland 2024

Green Park and Knightsbridge stations are also viable options, offering pleasant walks through one of London's most prestigious neighbourhoods. For those who prefer buses, you're spoiled for choice with routes 2, 6, 7, 10, 16, 36, 73, 74, 82, 137, 148, 414, and 436 all serving the area.

While driving is possible, it is best avoided as parking is limited and expensive, and the congestion charge applies on weekdays. Let London's public transport network do the hard work for you!

A World of Attractions: What's inside?

As you step through the gates of Winter Wonderland, you'll find yourself immersed in a festival that caters to every taste and age group.

The centrepiece Giant Wheel, standing proud at 70 meters tall, offers breathtaking views across London's illuminated skyline. Below, the UK's largest outdoor ice rink invites both wobbly beginners and graceful skaters to glide beneath the stars.

Thrill-seekers will find their paradise among the roller coasters and high-energy rides, while families with younger children can enjoy gentler attractions designed for little adventurers. The Magical Ice Kingdom presents intricate ice sculptures in a winter wonderland setting, while multiple circus shows throughout the day provide world-class entertainment under heated big tops.

Festive Feasting: Eat and drink

No winter festival would be complete without warming treats and seasonal delicacies. Winter Wonderland excels in this department, offering everything from traditional German bratwurst to gourmet street food.

Hyde Park Winter Wonderland 2024 is expanding its culinary lineup with an exciting mix of new vendors and returning favourites. A major highlight is the debut of Voodoo Ray's, offering an exclusive Bottomless Pizza Party in Santaland with eight daily sessions and 72 seats per session. Children with a Santaland Unlimited Ride Pass get a complimentary soft drink.

Winter Wonderland 2024. Picture: Winter Wonderland 2024

The Sleigh-By and Street Food Village areas feature a diverse array of options, including newcomers like Chimney Cakes Lady serving traditional Hungarian pastries, MASA Tacos offering authentic Mexican street food, and Sen Noods bringing East Asian-inspired noodle dishes. Returning favourites include The Mac Factory, Only Jerkin' with their Caribbean fried chicken, and Wok Boy's popular chow mein.

Visitors can take advantage of 'Tasty Tuesday' on November 26th, with 20% off most vendors from 10am to 2pm.

For drinks and entertainment, the venue features several themed bars including the returning Bar Narnia and Christmas Tree Arms, plus the new Bob's Barn, a Canadian-themed establishment. The popular Bavarian Village now offers a pre-purchasable £30 Bavarian Credit that includes free entry to Winter Wonderland, even during peak times. The Bavarian Hall promises live music, DJs, and a festive atmosphere throughout the season.

Shopping for Treasures

Over 100 traditional wooden chalets line the market streets, creating a shopping experience that feels transported from a European Christmas market.

Here, artisans and craftspeople display their wares, from handmade jewellery and decorations to unique gifts you won't find on the high street. Food and drink products make perfect presents, while Christmas decorations let you take a piece of Winter Wonderland home with you.

Making the Most of Your Visit

Timing can make or break your Winter Wonderland experience. Weekday mornings tend to be quietest, perfect for those who prefer a calmer atmosphere.

Weekends and evenings draw the biggest crowds but also offer the most atmospheric experience, with lights twinkling and festive music filling the air. Dress warmly and in layers - while there are plenty of heated indoor spaces, you'll spend much of your time outside.

Winter Wonderland 2024. Picture: Winter Wonderland 2024

Comfortable walking shoes are essential, as you'll cover plenty of ground exploring all the attractions. Bring both cash and cards - while most vendors accept card payments, some market stalls prefer cash.

Practical Information

Security is taken seriously, with bag checks in operation at all entrances. The event is fully wheelchair accessible, with dedicated viewing areas for shows and attractions.

Weather rarely stops play - Winter Wonderland operates in all conditions, though some rides may close in extreme weather.

Find out more at Winter Wonderland's website.