Hugh Jackman to headline BST Hyde Park 2025 with special guests

1 November 2024, 13:31

Hugh Jackman will headline BST Hyde Park in 2025
Hugh Jackman will headline BST Hyde Park in 2025. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Hugh Jackman is coming back to London in the best way possible!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

American Express presents BST Hyde Park has announced that Tony winner and Oscar-nominated actor, Hugh Jackman will headline the event in London on Sunday, July 6, 2025.

Amex Cardmember’s presale begins at 2.30pm GMT today (November 1), with tickets on general sale on Wednesday (November 6) at 10am GMT.

This will be Hugh Jackman's first UK stage appearance in five years, and he will bring his From London with Love show to BST Hyde Park for this UK exclusive.

Hugh will perform a medley of musical theatre classics, accompanied by a live orchestra. The show will feature him performing songs from musicals including The Boy From Oz, The Greatest Showman, Les Miserables, and The Music Man, plus some surprises for his fans.

Hugh Jackman at BST Hyde Park
Hugh Jackman at BST Hyde Park. Picture: BST Hyde Park

With a career spanning over three decades, he is best known for playing Wolverine in the X-Men franchise. His recent project, Deadpool & Wolverine, earned over $1.3 billion at the worldwide box office.

Jackman began his career in musical theatre, starting with his role as Gaston in Beauty and the Beast in Australia. This led to an Olivier-nominated performance in the West End's Oklahoma! and a Tony Award-winning role in Broadway's The Boy from Oz.

Hugh Jackman joins previously announced headliners Jeff Lynne’s ELO and Zach Bryan for 2025.

