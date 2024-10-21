Jeff Lynne’s ELO at BST Hyde Park 2025: How to get tickets for farewell show

21 October 2024

BST Hyde Park have revealed that Jeff Lynne’s ELO will headline the festival in the summer of 2025
BST Hyde Park have revealed that Jeff Lynne’s ELO will headline the festival in the summer of 2025. Picture: PH
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Jeff Lynne’s ELO has been announced at the first headliner of British Summer Time at Hyde Park 2025 - here's how you can get tickets.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

BST Hyde Park have revealed that Jeff Lynne’s ELO will headline the festival in the summer of 2025, with the rock band waving goodbye following an iconic music career.

Jeff Lynne’s ELO (Electric Light Orchestra) is one of Britain's most-loved rock bands and now, decades after being founded in Birmingham, will mark their farewell following their US tour Over and Out, taking place this year.

ELO will perform at BST Hyde Park on Sunday, 13th July 2025, on the Great Oak Stage with an unmissable show.

Jeff Lynne said on the show: “My return to touring began at Hyde Park in 2014. It seems like the perfect place to do our final show. We couldn’t be more excited to share this special night in London with our UK fans. As the song goes, ‘we’re gonna do it One More Time!’”

ELO will perform at BST Hyde Park on Sunday, 13th July 2025, on the Great Oak Stage with an unmissable show
ELO will perform at BST Hyde Park on Sunday, 13th July 2025, on the Great Oak Stage with an unmissable show. Picture: PH

When is Jeff Lynne’s ELO playing Hyde Park?

Jeff Lynne's ELO will be performing their final show at BST Hyde Park on Sunday, 13th July 2025.

How to get tickets to Jeff Lynne’s ELO at Hyde Park

Tickets to see Jeff Lynne’s ELO at BST Hyde Park in 2025 go one sale from Monday, 21st October 2024.

The Amex presale begins at 10:00am on this date, with general sale starting at 9:00am on Friday, 25th October.

For more information and to book tickets, visit www.bst-hydepark.com.

