Pickle Cottage: Inside Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's £1.2million home

11 December 2023, 13:03 | Updated: 11 December 2023, 13:10

Pickle Cottage: Inside Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's £1.2million home. Picture: Stacey Solomon/Instagram

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's home - called Pickle Cottage - comes with a pool, a den, a mermaid bathroom and 2.5 acres of land.

Stacey Solomon, 34, and Joe Swash, 41, purchased a new house back in March 2021 and later called the home Pickle Cottage.

The house is reported to have cost £1.2million and has been transformed by the pair over the past three years into a stylish yet fun home for them and their five children; Zachary, Leighton, Rex, Rose and Belle.

Stacey has shown off her crafting and DIY skills during this time as she updated fans on the renovations and redecorating happening at the house - including the transformation of two of the bathrooms into a mermaid and dinosaur theme.

Here's everything we know about Stacey and Joe's beautiful home.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash moved into Pickle Cottage in 2021 and have been making home improvements to the property ever since
Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash moved into Pickle Cottage in 2021 and have been making home improvements to the property ever since. Picture: Stacey Solomon / Instagram

Swimming pool, garden and Wendy House

Pickle Cottage is reported to have 2.5 acres of land, which means the children have plenty of space to play and appears to be very popular with the family in the summer months.

The home also came with a swimming pool, which Stacey and Joe had redone after moving into the home.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's home has 2.5 acres of land and comes with a swimming pool and a Wendy House for the kids
Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's home has 2.5 acres of land and comes with a swimming pool and a Wendy House for the kids. Picture: Stacey Solomon/Instagram

The pool was finished in June 2022, with Stacey saying at the time how lucky she felt to be able to have a swimming pool in their garden.

The children also have a stunning Wendy House in the garden, which appears to be a smaller version of the main house.

Dinosaur bathroom

Stacey transformed one of the many bathrooms into a dinosaur bathroom for her and Joe's first child together, Rex.

The makeover was completed in February 2022 and features stylish and clean white tiles, dinosaur figurines and steps to the huge bath.

When the room was finished, Stacey shared some adorable pictures of Rex seeing it for the first time - and he looked seriously impressed!

Stacey Solomon decorated Rex's bathroom with a dinosaur theme - and it looks like he likes it!
Stacey Solomon decorated Rex's bathroom with a dinosaur theme - and it looks like he likes it! Picture: Stacey Solomon/Instagram

Rex's bedroom

Stacey also shared Rex's finished bedroom after months of work, with an animal theme running throughout the space.

Rex's bedding and wallpaper features simple drawings of foxes, bears and deers, with toy pandas on the wall which appear to be floating upwards on a balloon.

Stacey Solomon redecorated Rex's bedroom with an animal theme, complete with matching wallpaper and bedding
Stacey Solomon redecorated Rex's bedroom with an animal theme, complete with matching wallpaper and bedding. Picture: Stacey Solomon/Instagram

The little one has all his toys and clothes organised in both wicker baskets and plastic draws, all labelled in the classic Stacey Solomon way.

Stacey and Joe's bedroom

Stacey and Joe's bedroom is a very clean and neutral space, with whites, creams and beige shades scattered throughout.

The star will often change the bedding and pillows to reflect the season, but will always stick to a very simple and effortless style.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's Pickle Cottage bedroom is decorated with neutral colours
Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's Pickle Cottage bedroom is decorated with neutral colours. Picture: Stacey Solomon/Instagram

On her bedside, Stacey has a Diptyque candle as well as dried flowers in a white vase which are sat below shelves, holding modern ornaments.

Joe Swash's den

For Joe's 40th birthday, Stacey created a 'den' for her husband which she decorated with his TV show memorabilia, a pool table and a quote on the wooden beam reading: 'We don't stop playing because we grow old, we grow old because we stop playing'.

The room was originally very dated, with wooden cupboards surrounding the space and an old-fashioned carpet.

Stacey opted for a teal colour for the shelves and cupboards around the room, and stuck to neutrals for the sofa and other decorations.

Stacey Solomon transformed one of the many rooms at Pickle Cottage into a den for Joe Swash
Stacey Solomon transformed one of the many rooms at Pickle Cottage into a den for Joe Swash. Picture: Stacey Solomon/Instagram

The star even had a mini bar installed into the den, with a drinks dispenser on the wall and a glass rack next to it. She also replaced the carpet with a light wooden floor which tied in with the other neutrals around the room.

Stacey Solomon's kitchen

The neutral shades around the house follow into the kitchen, where the couple have a beautiful stone wall behind a gorgeous black and gold AGA.

Stacey Solomon's kitchen has a beautiful stone wall which they have placed a black and gold AGA in front of
Stacey Solomon's kitchen has a beautiful stone wall which they have placed a black and gold AGA in front of. Picture: Stacey Solomon/Instagram

Mermaid bathroom

Stacey transformed one of the bathrooms into a 'mermaid bathroom' which she created using iridescent tiling and gold fixtures.

One of the first rooms Stacey Solomon transformed at Pickle Cottage was the main bathroom which she designed with a mermaid theme
One of the first rooms Stacey Solomon transformed at Pickle Cottage was the main bathroom which she designed with a mermaid theme. Picture: Stacey Solomon/Instagram

The sinks are the stand-out feature of the bathroom, both shaped like shells and placed upon the surface alongside products kept in on-theme jars and dispensers.

