Stacey Solomon fears Pickle Cottage energy bills will be ‘beyond our means’

3 October 2022, 08:18

Loose Women's Stacey Solomon has said she's worried about the cost of living crisis this winter.

Stacey Solomon has said she fears the energy bills at Pickle Cottage could become too high.

The Loose Women star moved into her £1.2million house with Joe Swash and her children, last year.

Over the past few months she has shared photos of her impressive DIY renovation of the Essex property.

But with the cost of living crisis hitting an all time high, now Stacey, 32, has admitted she is worried about rising energy bills.

Stacey Solomon is worried about Pickle Cottage bills
Stacey Solomon is worried about Pickle Cottage bills. Picture: Instagram

Speaking to the Guardian, the mum-of-four said: "If our energy bill doubles, then it might well be beyond our means in the future.

"I’m not saying it is the same for us as someone on the breadline, ’cos it blooming well isn’t. But it’s such a scary time.”

This comes after energy prices increased on Saturday (1 October), which will see the annual bill for a typical household rise from £1,971 to £2,500 per year.

The government has introduced the Energy Price Guarantee to stop the cost per unit households pay from going any higher for two years, so your actual energy bill could be higher or lower than this.

Stacey and Joe were reunited after Joe's trip to South Africa
Stacey and Joe were reunited after Joe's trip to South Africa. Picture: Instagram

The government has also announced an Energy Bill Relief Scheme designed to help businesses, while also offering all households £400 to go towards their bills.

Meanwhile, Stacey and Joe got married earlier this year in a beautiful ceremony at their Pickle Cottage home.

Their two children together - Rex, three, and baby Rose played a huge part in the big day, as well as Stacey’s son’s Zachary, 14, and Leighton, 10.

Joe’s son, Harry Swash, 15, was also there who he shares with his former fiancée Emma Sophocleous.

The family was reunited last week after Joe spent some time in South Africa filming for the new series of I’m A Celebrity All Stars.

