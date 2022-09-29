Stacey Solomon shares moment Joe Swash arrives home after 'I'm A Celeb All Stars filming'

Joe Swash has been filming for the new series of I'm A Celebrity but surprised his kids this week.

Stacey Solomon was over the moon to have her husband Joe Swash back this week.

Joe is said to have spent the last three weeks in South Africa filming a brand new series of I'm A Celebrity.... Get Me Out Of Here All Stars.

But on Wednesday morning, Joe finally made it back to the family home and surprised their youngest children Rex, three, and 11-month-old Rose.

Joe Swash arrived home to his kids. Picture: Instagram

Sharing the moment on Instagram, Stacey filmed her kids playing in bed before Joe walked through the door with his bag to hug a very excited Rex and Rose.

In another post, Stacey - who is also mum to Zachary, 14, and Leighton, 10, can be seen posing with her little family.

She captioned the series photos: “Daddy’s Home And mum’s arms have never felt so free, I know it’s only been a few weeks but oh my goodness we missed you Joe Joe!

“Time to catch up on some much needed wee’s alone & cuddles with my stubbley spider legs.

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon were reunited. Picture: Instagram

“Happy Wednesday everyone P.S I can’t get over how much Rex looks like Joe in this picture is it just me? or are they actual twins?”

Fans and followers were quick to comment, with one writing: “Just me smiling back at you all like a cheshire cat? 😁😂😍 the most infectious smiles! Lush ones ❤️ you all xxx”

“Such gorgeous photos! Rex does look like both of you, beautiful smiles all round ❤️❤️xx,” someone else said.

A third wrote: “So beautiful !! Bet it’s so lovely to have him home 😍 @staceysolomon,” while a fourth added: “Awww beautiful photos 😍 you can put your feet up now 😂”.

This comes after it was reported Joe has been in South Africa to record an All Stars version of I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! alongside the likes of Helen Flanagan and Gillian McKeith.

Other celebrities joining hosts of the show Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly include Andy Whyment, Carol Vorderman and Amir Khan.

Unfortunately, the stars of the show were left stranded when their flight home was cancelled earlier this week.

