Full I’m A Celebrity All Stars line up ‘revealed’ including Joe Swash and Gillian McKeith

Last week Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly revealed a brand new I’m A Celebrity All Stars series will be heading to South Africa next year.

And now the rumoured new line up has been released, including huge names like Joe Swash and Gillian McKeith.

While ITV is yet to confirm which former I’m A Celeb stars will be heading back into the jungle, reports suggest some of the biggest names in showbiz have signed up.

According to The Sun, the cast includes the likes of Carol Vorderman, Amir Khan, as well as former winner Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo and ex-cricketer Phil Tufnell.

Gillian McKeith has reportedly joined the I'm A Celeb line up. Picture: Alamy

Coronation Street’s Helen Flanagan is also said to have signed up, as well as her Corrie co-star Andy Whyment and Myleene Klass from our sister station Classic FM.

Another soap star in the form of Dean Gaffney is also on the rumoured list after shooting to fame as Robbie Fowler in EastEnders, as well as Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell.

Finally, controversial former model Janice Dickinson could also be entering the South African Jungle, along with Olympian Fatima Whitbread and British boxer Amir Khan.

A show spokesperson told us at Heart: “We'll announce our line up and plans for I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! South Africa nearer it's transmission in 2023”.

I'm A Celeb All Stars is set to take place in South Africa's Kruger National Park and will run in addition to the usual programme in 2023.

Helen Flanagan has reportedly joined I'm A Celeb. Picture: Instagram

A show insider told the Sun : "It's a different format to Australia, who knows when and where celebrities will enter camp, literally anything could happen.

"It's not clear how many will start in camp or how many will be there by the end when one is crowned King or Queen of the jungle, possibly for a second time.

"It's the best of I'm A Celebrity, quite literally, but there's some twists and surprises along the way for viewers and campers so it's not going to be as straightforward as they might think."

This comes after Ant and Dec took to Twitter on Thursday to confirm the new series, telling their fans: "South Africaaaa! That's right, we're filming a very special version of I'm A Celebrity in South Africa, which is coming to your tellies in 2023.”

Joe Swash was in the Jungle back in 2008. Picture: Instagram

"We've got news," Dec added: "It's probably the worst kept secret in television, but we can confirm we're doing a very special series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in South Africa!

"We're here, it's going to be your favourite celebrities from the last 20 years who are going back in to do it one more time."

