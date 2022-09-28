Full I’m A Celebrity All Stars line up ‘revealed’ including Joe Swash and Gillian McKeith

28 September 2022, 08:22 | Updated: 28 September 2022, 08:44

I'm A Celeb All Stars line-up: Who has been confirmed for the new South Africa series?

Last week Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly revealed a brand new I’m A Celebrity All Stars series will be heading to South Africa next year.

And now the rumoured new line up has been released, including huge names like Joe Swash and Gillian McKeith.

While ITV is yet to confirm which former I’m A Celeb stars will be heading back into the jungle, reports suggest some of the biggest names in showbiz have signed up.

According to The Sun, the cast includes the likes of Carol Vorderman, Amir Khan, as well as former winner Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo and ex-cricketer Phil Tufnell.

Gillian McKeith has reportedly joined the I'm A Celeb line up
Gillian McKeith has reportedly joined the I'm A Celeb line up. Picture: Alamy

Coronation Street’s Helen Flanagan is also said to have signed up, as well as her Corrie co-star Andy Whyment and Myleene Klass from our sister station Classic FM.

Another soap star in the form of Dean Gaffney is also on the rumoured list after shooting to fame as Robbie Fowler in EastEnders, as well as Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell.

Finally, controversial former model Janice Dickinson could also be entering the South African Jungle, along with Olympian Fatima Whitbread and British boxer Amir Khan.

A show spokesperson told us at Heart: “We'll announce our line up and plans for I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! South Africa nearer it's transmission in 2023”.

I'm A Celeb All Stars is set to take place in South Africa's Kruger National Park and will run in addition to the usual programme in 2023.

Helen Flanagan has reportedly joined I'm A Celeb
Helen Flanagan has reportedly joined I'm A Celeb. Picture: Instagram

A show insider told the Sun : "It's a different format to Australia, who knows when and where celebrities will enter camp, literally anything could happen.

"It's not clear how many will start in camp or how many will be there by the end when one is crowned King or Queen of the jungle, possibly for a second time.

"It's the best of I'm A Celebrity, quite literally, but there's some twists and surprises along the way for viewers and campers so it's not going to be as straightforward as they might think."

This comes after Ant and Dec took to Twitter on Thursday to confirm the new series, telling their fans: "South Africaaaa! That's right, we're filming a very special version of I'm A Celebrity in South Africa, which is coming to your tellies in 2023.”

Joe Swash was in the Jungle back in 2008
Joe Swash was in the Jungle back in 2008. Picture: Instagram

"We've got news," Dec added: "It's probably the worst kept secret in television, but we can confirm we're doing a very special series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in South Africa!

"We're here, it's going to be your favourite celebrities from the last 20 years who are going back in to do it one more time."

Full I’m A Celebrity All Stars line up

  • Carol Vorderman
  • Amir Khan
  • Gillian McKeith
  • Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo
  • Phil Tufnell
  • Joe swash
  • Helen Flanagan
  • Myleene Klass
  • Dean Gaffney
  • Andrew Whyment
  • Paul Burrell
  • Janice Dickinson
  • Fatima Whitbread.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Love Island stars Mollie and George are now step siblings

Love Island stars become step-siblings after their parents get married

Holly and Phil has been 'misrepresented', say ITV bosses

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were 'misrepresented' over ‘queue jump’ controversy, says ITV boss

Celebrities

Matt Murray and Whitney Hughes have paired up on MAFS UK

Married at First Sight UK: Where are Whitney Hughes and Matt Murray now?

Holly Willoughby is wearing a red skirt

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her red skirt from Wyse

Celebrities

Married at First Sight UK finishes in October

When is the Married at First Sight UK 2022 finale and will there be a reunion?

Trending on Heart

Here's who could make the most money from Gogglebox

Gogglebox 'rich list' reveals top earning stars who can make £2,000 on Instagram

Gogglebox

An electric blanket is a good alternative to putting the heating on every evening

People are raving about this £25 electric blanket which 'costs from 1p a night'

Money

MAFS UK's Kasia is a businessowner

How old is Kasia from Married at First Sight UK and what does she do?

Alice Beer claimed microwaves haven't been used since the 1980s

This Morning's Alice Beer says 'untrendy' microwaves haven't been used since the 1980s

This Morning

Married at First Sight UK is on Monday to Thursdays

What time is Married at First Sight UK on tonight?

Joe Frost's character was killed off in Coronation Street

Inside Coronation Street star Joe Frost's life as character Leo Thompkins is killed

A bride was left in tears on This Morning

Bride in tears as This Morning reveal they will pay for honeymoon with her bridesmaids

This Morning

Cactus is hoping to win The Masked Dancer

Who is Cactus on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

Here's who has been unmasked on The Masked Dancer 2022 so far

Who has been revealed so far on The Masked Dancer UK 2022?

The cast of Karen Pirie revealed

Karen Pirie cast: Who is in the ITV drama with Rakhee Thakrar and Steve John Shepherd?

Dogs shouldn't hang their heads out of windows, an insurer has warned

Dogs sticking their heads out the window should be banned, experts say

Lifestyle

Here's how to see Jupiter's closest encounter to earth tonight

How to see Jupiter’s closest encounter with Earth in 59 years tonight

Lifestyle

A lucky person has claimed £171million from the EuroMillions jackpot

Lucky UK ticketholder comes forward to claim £171m EuroMillions jackpot

Lifestyle

Emily in Paris is back later this year

Emily in Paris season 3 release date finally revealed for December

Netflix

Molly-Mae's net worth has been revealed

How much is Molly-Mae Hague worth and when is her due date?

Celebrities