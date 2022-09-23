When is I'm A Celebrity South Africa starting and who is in the all star line up?

23 September 2022, 08:41 | Updated: 23 September 2022, 08:55

Who will star in I'm A Celebrity 2023 and when is it on? Here's what we know about the new South Africa series...

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! fans rejoice because a brand new series is hitting our screens next year.

Hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have now confirmed an All Stars version of the show will be filmed in South Africa.

But what do we know about I’m A Celebrity 2023 and who is in the line up?

Ant and Dec are in South Africa
Ant and Dec are in South Africa. Picture: Instagram

Where is I’m A Celebrity All Stars 2023 filmed?

Ant and Dec took to social media on Thursday afternoon to share that the new series will be filmed in South Africa.

In a short selfie clip, the pair are seen in a picturesque location as they confirmed a ‘special version’ of the much-loved ITV show.

Dec says: "Hello everybody, we've got news! It's probably the worst kept secret in television but we can confirm we are doing a very special series of I'm A Celebrity in South Africaaaaaaaaa!"

Ant and Dec have revealed a new series of I'm A Celeb
Ant and Dec have revealed a new series of I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV

Ant then says: "Yay!" before joking: "Nobody told me!" to which Dec replied: "Really?" as Ant responded: "I'm joking! We're here aren't we?"

Dec adds: "Yes we're here! It's gonna be your favourite celebrities from the past 20 years who are going back in to do it one more time in South Africaaaaaaaaaaaaa!"

Ant then asks him: "But are we going to Australia Declan?" to which he replies: "Yes we are, this year we are going back to Australia."

When is I’m A Celebrity All Stars 2023?

It hasn’t been confirmed when the I’m A Celeb All Stars spin-off will kick off, but it will air next year at some point.

Gillian McKeith could go back into the I'm A Celeb jungle
Gillian McKeith could go back into the I'm A Celeb jungle. Picture: Alamy

Who is in the I’m A Celebrity 2023 line up?

ITV is yet to tell us which celebrities have been confirmed for I’m A Celebrity All Stars, but there are plenty of rumours.

Some of the celebs include the likes of Gillian McKeith, who took part in the 2010 series, as well as Gino D’Acampo, Shaun Ryder and Vicky Pattison.

Others include Joe Swash, Stacey Solomon, Emily Atack and Peter Andre, as well as former Coronation Street actress Helen Flanagan.

Heart’s very own Mark Wright said he hadn’t been asked to star, but gave the returning celebs some advice.

“There are rumours that there is going to be an I’m A Celebrity reunion, a ‘Best Of’. So think Gino D'acampo, Joe Swash, Emily Atack, we’re talking Peter Andre and maybe even Katie Price.

“The best are going to be going into the jungle together, it’s great I've not been asked, cheers guys, but trust me these guys are brave, it's not easy.

“Honestly, trust me you’re starving, you’re bored, you miss your family, the trials are tough, the insects.”

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Who will be going back into the I'm A Celebrity jungle?

I'm A Celebrity All Stars: The full rumoured line up including Gillian McKeith and Gino D’Acampo
Whitney and Duka were matched on MAFS UK

Married at First Sight UK 2022: Where are Whitney Hughes and Duka Cav now?

Thomas Hartley and Adrian Sanderson married on MAFS UK

Married at First Sight UK 2022: Where are Thomas Hartley and Adrian Sanderson now?

April Banbury and George Roberts were matched on Married at First Sight

Married at First Sight UK 2022: Where are April Banbury and George Roberts now?

Chanita and Jordan Emmett-Connelly are matched on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2022: Where are Chanita and Jordan Emmett-Connelly now?

Trending on Heart

Pjay Finch and Jess Potter were matched on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2022: Where are Pjay Finch and Jess Potter now?

Where are Kasia and Kwame Badu from MAFS UK now?

Married at First Sight UK 2022: Where are Kasia and Kwame Badu now?

Jenna Robinson and Zoe Clifton tied the knot on MAFS UK

Married at First Sight UK 2022: Where are Jenna Robinson and Zoe Clifton now?

Richie and Lara were matched on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2022: Where are Lara Eyre and Richie now?

Gemma and Matt were matched on MAFS UK

Married at First Sight UK 2022: What happened to Gemma Rose and Matt Murray?

Married at First Sight UK was forced to stop filming

Inside Married At First Sight UK's shock cheating scandal with Whitney Hughes and Matt Murray
Heart Christmas has officially launched

A radio station playing Christmas music 24/7 is here to get you in the festive mood

Lifestyle

The Malone family have a new dog

Gogglebox's Malone family welcome new puppy after death of beloved dog

Gogglebox

April Banbury was on The Cabins during lockdown

Who is Married at First Sight UK’s April Banbury and when was she on The Cabins?

You'll fall in love with these baby names inspired by autumn

20 beautiful autumnal baby names and their special meanings

Lifestyle

Here's what the cast of Love Actually look like now

What the cast of Love Actually look like 19 years after the film’s debut

People can't make their minds up on this unusual Christmas tree trend

People left baffled by mysterious 'invisible' Christmas tree trend

Lifestyle

Here's how to visit Christmas film locations in the UK

Christmas film and TV locations around the UK you can visit

Lifestyle

People are being warned about walnut sized lumps potentially nestled inside their Christmas trees

Public warned to throw away Christmas trees if they spot 'walnut-sized' lumps

Christmas

A horrifying fan theory about The Holiday has been posted to Reddit...

Disturbing fan theory about The Holiday will change the way you see the film