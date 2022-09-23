When is I'm A Celebrity South Africa starting and who is in the all star line up?

Who will star in I'm A Celebrity 2023 and when is it on? Here's what we know about the new South Africa series...

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! fans rejoice because a brand new series is hitting our screens next year.

Hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have now confirmed an All Stars version of the show will be filmed in South Africa.

But what do we know about I’m A Celebrity 2023 and who is in the line up?

Ant and Dec are in South Africa. Picture: Instagram

Where is I’m A Celebrity All Stars 2023 filmed?

Ant and Dec took to social media on Thursday afternoon to share that the new series will be filmed in South Africa.

In a short selfie clip, the pair are seen in a picturesque location as they confirmed a ‘special version’ of the much-loved ITV show.

Dec says: "Hello everybody, we've got news! It's probably the worst kept secret in television but we can confirm we are doing a very special series of I'm A Celebrity in South Africaaaaaaaaa!"

Ant and Dec have revealed a new series of I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV

Ant then says: "Yay!" before joking: "Nobody told me!" to which Dec replied: "Really?" as Ant responded: "I'm joking! We're here aren't we?"

Dec adds: "Yes we're here! It's gonna be your favourite celebrities from the past 20 years who are going back in to do it one more time in South Africaaaaaaaaaaaaa!"

Ant then asks him: "But are we going to Australia Declan?" to which he replies: "Yes we are, this year we are going back to Australia."

When is I’m A Celebrity All Stars 2023?

It hasn’t been confirmed when the I’m A Celeb All Stars spin-off will kick off, but it will air next year at some point.

Gillian McKeith could go back into the I'm A Celeb jungle. Picture: Alamy

Who is in the I’m A Celebrity 2023 line up?

ITV is yet to tell us which celebrities have been confirmed for I’m A Celebrity All Stars, but there are plenty of rumours.

Some of the celebs include the likes of Gillian McKeith, who took part in the 2010 series, as well as Gino D’Acampo, Shaun Ryder and Vicky Pattison.

Others include Joe Swash, Stacey Solomon, Emily Atack and Peter Andre, as well as former Coronation Street actress Helen Flanagan.

Heart’s very own Mark Wright said he hadn’t been asked to star, but gave the returning celebs some advice.

“There are rumours that there is going to be an I’m A Celebrity reunion, a ‘Best Of’. So think Gino D'acampo, Joe Swash, Emily Atack, we’re talking Peter Andre and maybe even Katie Price.

“The best are going to be going into the jungle together, it’s great I've not been asked, cheers guys, but trust me these guys are brave, it's not easy.

“Honestly, trust me you’re starving, you’re bored, you miss your family, the trials are tough, the insects.”