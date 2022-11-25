I'm A Celebrity's Mike Tindall opens up about relationship with Prince William and Prince Harry

By Alice Dear

Mike Tindall chatted to his I'm A Celebrity campmate Owen Warner about his relationship with his wife's cousins, Prince Harry and Prince William.

Mike Tindall opened up about his relationship with Prince Harry and Prince William during the latest episode of I'm A Celebrity.

The former rugby player, who is married to Zara Tindall, was being questioned by Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner during Thursday's show about his life within the Royal Family.

Owen asked Mike if he felt pressure when he began dating Zara, who is the daughter of Princess Anne, the daughter of the late Queen.

During a candid moment in camp, the actor asked Mike: "When you first started chatting to Zara, how late in did you know that she was royalty, straight away?"

Mike Tindall attends Easter Service at St George's Chapel in Windsor with Prince William, Prince Harry and Kate Middleton. Picture: Getty

Mike replied: "Yeah, because I know she's Princess Anne's daughter, and Princess Anne is patron of Scottish rugby."

He went on to discuss his connections with Prince William and Prince Harry, adding: "We were friends first, and then William and Harry were massive England fans at the time, so we'd met them numerous times.

Mike added: "So as things go, I met more of the family than you would normally have met of the family of the woman you start dating."

Mike Tindall with his wife, Zara Tindall, and Prince Harry at the Invictus Games in 2014. Picture: Getty

This is to first time the rugby player has mentioned William and Harry, having kept quite tight-lipped about the family he married into.

He did, however, in an earlier episode, share a hilarious story of how he accidentally ripped his trousers dancing with Princess Anne at Zara's 30th birthday.

Watch Mike Tindall tell the hilarious story here:

