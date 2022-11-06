Who is I'm A Celebrity's Mike Tindall? Age, career and family revealed

How is Mike Tindall a royal and how many children does he have? Everything you need to know about the I'm A Celebrity star...

Mike Tindall has traded his three piece suit for some red shorts after signing up for I’m A Celebrity 2022.

The star has joined the likes of Olivia Attwood and Boy George in the jungle, becoming the first royal ever to appear.

But what do we know about Mike and his family? Find out everything…

How old is Mike Tindall?

Mike is 44-years-old and was born in Otley, West Yorkshire on 18th October 1978.

Mike Tindall posing for a selfie on his Instagram account. Picture: Instagram

He started his career in rugby when he was just 18-years-old and has gone on to have a very successful career.

The star is also married to Zara Phillips, the daughter of Anne, Princess Royal, and the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

How many children does Mike Tindall have?

Mike Tindall and Zara have three children; Mia, Lena and Lucas.

Eldest daughter Mia, was born in January 2014 making her eight-years-old.

Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall and their daughter Mia in 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Zara gave birth to her second little girl, Lena, four, in June 2018 and their first son Lucas was born in March 2021.

Zara has also spoken about two miscarriages she suffered, revealing to the Sunday Times: "For me, the worst bit was that we had to tell everyone - everyone knew. I had to go through having the baby because it was so far along. I then had another miscarriage really early on."

She added: "It was a time when my family came to the fore and I needed them. "You need to go through a period where you don't talk about it because it's too raw, but, as with everything, time's a great healer."

Who did Mike Tindall play for?

Mike played the position of outside centre for Bath and Gloucester, and won 75 caps for England between 2000 and 2011.

He made his debut for England on 5 February 2000, against Ireland in the 2000 Six Nations Championship.

Did Mike Tindall serve in the military?

No, Mike Tindall was spotted wearing three medals on his jacket during the Queen's funeral.

Mike has never served in any military department but one of the medals was an Order of the British Empire which he was awarded for his services to rugby.

His other medals were in celebration of the Queen's Diamond and Platinum Jubilees.

What is Mike Tindall’s net worth?

According to Ruck, Mike Tindall is the fourth richest rugby player in the UK and has a net worth of £15.7million.

Mike has come from humble beginnings and worked in a chippy when he was a teenager where he was ‘paid according to how many fish’ they sold.

The 44-year-old now earns a six-figure salary from his company, Kimble Trading, and through his work with Gloucester Rugby Club and celebrity endorsement deals.