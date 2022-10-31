I’m A Celebrity’s Boy George becomes highest-paid camp mate with £500,000 fee

Boy George is the biggest I'm A Celeb earner. Picture: Getty Images/Shutterstock/ITV

I'm A Celebrity rich list: Boy George is being paid £500,000 to appear on I'm A Celeb.

Boy George is set to become the highest-paid campmate ever to appear in the I'm A Celebrity jungle.

With Ant and Dec touching back down in Australia ahead of the new series, the celebrities are preparing themselves for a tough three weeks.

But the challenge has been made a little bit easier for Boy George who is reportedly pocketing a £500,000 appearance fee.

The Karma Chameleon star, 61, was spotted at Brisbane airport wearing a lion mask this week.

Boy George has joined the I'm A Celeb line up. Picture: Shutterstock

He joked to The Sun: “I’m here to do a version of The Lion Queen, I don’t know what you are talking about, darling!”

When he was asked what he had requested for the show, George added: "Lots of green juice."

He also confirmed he won’t be doing any of the Bushtucker eating trials on I'm A Celeb due to being vegan.

Caitlyn Jenner, 73, was the biggest earner before, having reportedly been paid £500,000 to join the show back in 2019.

Mike Tindall is also set to be paid a hefty check to go into the Jungle after becoming the first royal to join the show.

Sue Cleaver has joined I'm A Celebrity. Picture: Shutterstock

He is allegedly being paid triple figures to go Down Under, with a source telling The Sun: “It’s a massive coup. Mike has had a box seat for some of the most important moments in royal history for generations.

“He is sure to be discreet, but his sheer presence means this series will be an absolute must-watch.”

The stars join Coronation Street actress Sue Cleaver, 59, who is best known for starring as Eileen Grimshaw in the soap.

Love Island star Olivia Attwood has also joined the line up, with the 31-year-old joking about her biggest fears.

Speaking to The Sun at Brisbane airport, she said: “I am scared of me, in terms of how long the other campmates can tolerate me. I will get myself in trouble somehow, the usual.”

Asked what she would miss about home, the star said: “God it's day one so not much at the minute but in three or four days the dogs and my fiancé probably.”