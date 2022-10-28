Full I’m A Celebrity 2022 line up revealed including Boy George, Charlene White and Mike Tindall

28 October 2022, 08:49 | Updated: 28 October 2022, 12:05

Ant and Dec have reacted to the full I'm A Celebrity 2022 line up which includes some huge stars.

I’m A Celebrity is finally back on our screens, with Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly returning to Australia.

The pair have been presenting the show from Gwrych Castle in Wales due to coronavirus restrictions over the past two years.

And now the official ten I’m A Celeb stars have been revealed by The Sun, including the likes of Jill Scott and Seann Walsh.

Ant and Dec have even shared a sneak peak at them reacting to the whole new line up in a video published on Twitter.

Ant and Dec are back in Australia
Ant and Dec are back in Australia. Picture: ITV

Dec, 47, said of one celebrity: “She’s fun and feisty,” adding about another: “She would hate every minute of it.”

Ant, 46, added: “We knew we’d get you on there one of these days”, with Dec adding: “We saw him and he never let on. Sneaky boy.”

But who is in the full I’m A Celebrity line up? Here’s what we know…

Full I’m A Celebrity 2022 line up:

Mike Tindall

Mike Tindall has joined the I'm A Celeb line up
Mike Tindall has joined the I'm A Celeb line up. Picture: Alamy

Mike Tindall is the first royal to have ever signed up for I’m A Celebrity.

The 43-year-old is a former rugby player and is married to the late Queen’s granddaughter Zara Phillips.

Jill Scott

Jill Scott has joined the I'm A Celeb line up
Jill Scott has joined the I'm A Celeb line up. Picture: Alamy

Jill Scott is a retired footballer who was last seen winning against Germany in the Uefa Women's Euro final back in July.

Scarlette Douglas

Scarlette Douglas has joined the I'm A Celeb line up
Scarlette Douglas has joined the I'm A Celeb line up. Picture: Alamy

A Place In The Sun presenter Scarlette Douglas might be used to showing people around luxury homes, but she’s trading all that in for the Aussie camp.

Olivia Attwood

Olivia Attwood has joined the I'm A Celeb line up
Olivia Attwood has joined the I'm A Celeb line up. Picture: Shutterstock

Olivia Attwood is the first Love Island star to ever take part in I’m A Celebrity after she starred in the show back in 2017.

The 31-year-old spoke to The Sun at Brisbane airport after touching down in Australia, admitting she’ll miss her fiancé and her dog.

Owen Warner

Owen Warner has played Romeo Nightingale in Hollyoaks since 2018 and was reportedly the first star to sign up.

Boy George

Boy George has joined the I'm A Celeb line up
Boy George has joined the I'm A Celeb line up. Picture: Getty Images

Boy George fans rejoice because the 61-year-old has reportedly signed a huge deal to join the cast of I’m A Celebrity this year.

Babatunde Aleshe

Babatunde Aleshe has joined the I'm A Celeb line up
Babatunde Aleshe has joined the I'm A Celeb line up. Picture: Channel 4

Gogglebox fans will know Babatunde Aleshe for starring on the celebrity version of the show alongside best mate Mo Gilligan.

The comedian has done plenty of stand-up tours over the years and even starred in EastEnders, playing a nurse called Sam who looked after Tanya Branning during her cancer battle.

Charlene White

Charlene White has joined the I'm A Celeb line up
Charlene White has joined the I'm A Celeb line up. Picture: Alamy

Charlene White is a hugely popular part of the Loose Women panel after joining in 2021 and is set to give her fellow campmates a grilling.

Sue Cleaver

Sue Cleaver has joined the I'm A Celeb line up
Sue Cleaver has joined the I'm A Celeb line up. Picture: Shutterstock

Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver has played Eileen Grimshaw since 2000.

But now the 59-year-old has agreed to take part in I’m A Celeb after ITV bosses reportedly offered her a big pay packet.

Seann Walsh

Seann Walsh has joined the I'm A Celeb line up
Seann Walsh has joined the I'm A Celeb line up. Picture: Alamy

Strictly Come Dancing star Seann Walsh hit the headlines back in 2019 when he was caught kissing professional partner Katya Jones, who was married at the time.

The 32-year-old will reportedly join the line up as late arriver.

Chris Moyles

Chris Moyles has joined the I'm A Celeb line up
Chris Moyles has joined the I'm A Celeb line up. Picture: Shutterstock

Chris Moyles - from our sister station Radio X - has also joined the I’m A Celeb line up, despite his fear of heights.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Mel B is reportedly engaged

Inside Mel B's relationship with fiancé Rory McPhee

Celebrities

Tom Daley is married to Dustin Lance Black

Who is Tom Daley's husband Dustin Lance Black and how many children do they have?

Celebrities

Elizabeth Soffe suffered life-threatening burns to her body as a baby

Viewers in tears after brave cot fire survivor wins Pride of Britain Award

Call The Midwife fans have been loving the latest update on the official social media account.

Call The Midwife praised for hiring youth group as extras in new series

The British actor appeared on screen for 31 minutes across eight films.

Tom Felton was paid £14 million to appear in Harry Potter for 31 minutes

Trending on Heart

A Tik Tok star has hit back at adults who don't ask permission to hug children.

Mum says grandparents should ask for consent before hugging grandkids

Parenting

Drivers are being caught out by "less common laws" like this.

You could be fined £1,000 for parking the wrong way round

Lifestyle

Maura Higgins has opened up about getting toxic shock syndrome

Maura Higgins ‘nearly died’ after tampon got stuck inside her for three months

Celebrities

Olly Murs pranked Heart listeners

Olly Murs goes undercover to surprise Heart listeners with hilarious prank

"Basher is so gorgeous and is doing so well."

6ft tall Mastiff finally finds forever home after two-year wait

Lifestyle

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis revealed they don't give their kids Christmas presents

Why Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher don't give their children any Christmas presents

Celebrities

Josh Nalley from Kentucky has become a natural at acting 'dead'

Man who pretends to be a dead body for 321 days lands role on CSI

Lifestyle

Panicked parents have hit back at the potential plans.

Schools to consider four-day week to save money

Lifestyle

A man has said he doesn't regret standing in front of little girl at Disney World

Man has 'no regrets' after upsetting little girl at Disney World by blocking her view

Lifestyle

Bianca is the first plus-size Disney protagonist

Disney praised for debuting first 'plus-size' female lead character

Lifestyle

Here's who has earned the most from I'm A Celebrity

Highest earning I’m A Celebrity contestants revealed ahead of new series

I'm A Celebrity full rumoured line up revealed

I’m A Celebrity 2022 rumoured and confirmed line up

Bus drivers thanked 37 times a day on average.

Bus drivers most praised UK workers – getting 37 thank yous a day

Lifestyle

Phillip Schofield was reunited with Gordon the Gopher on This Morning

Sweet moment Phillip Schofield reunites with Gordon the Gopher after 37 years

This Morning

The former Boyzone star’s youngest child Mia graduated from Dublin City University this week.

Boyzone's Keith Duffy 'proudest parent' as daughter with autism graduates

Celebrities