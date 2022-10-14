Exclusive

Joe Swash breaks silence on filming I'm A Celebrity All Stars

14 October 2022, 16:44

Alice Dear

Alice Dear

Joe Swash is reported to be one of the I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! legends starring in the South Africa special in the new year.

Joe Swash, 40, has broken his silence on I'm A Celebrity All Stars following speculation he is appearing in the upcoming special.

Stacey Solomon's husband, who appeared on the show in 2008 and went on to be crowned King of the Jungle, was pictured flying to South Africa last month, where he was reportedly filming the series for three weeks.

Of course, Joe has not confirmed anything, but recently when he was in the Heart studio, we decided to ask him what he could tell us about the show.

Speaking about I'm A Celeb All Stars, Joe said: "I can't really say much, but there's going to be this 'legends' show, and if I'm on it, it'll be an absolute pleasure and honour to be thought amongst, all those people who have done I'm A Celebrity, as one of the legends. Which is amazing."

Joe Swash appears on I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! back in 2008
Joe Swash appears on I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! back in 2008. Picture: ITV

He went on to add: "If I am asked, I'd find it really hard to say no.

"It means so much to me, the jungle, I spent a decade working on the spin-off show, I met my wife on that show, I've had kids because of that show, I owe the show so much."

Joe said that appearing on the special series would be a way for him to say "thank you" and "close a chapter".

Joe Swash poses on the throne in Australia while presenting I'm A Celeb: Extra Camp
Joe Swash poses on the throne in Australia while presenting I'm A Celeb: Extra Camp. Picture: Joe Swash/Instagram

Before All Stars, however, I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! will return for a normal series in November.

The series will be the first filmed back in Australia since the coronavirus pandemic forced the show to relocate to Wales.

Speaking of the show moving back to the jungle, Joe said: "I'd rather have I'm a Celeb in Wales than no I'm A Celeb at all.

"But it does make you think that the jungle works in three ways; you've got Ant and Dec, the linchpin, the foundation of the show. Then you have the celebrities, and without the celebrities you have no show.

"But, thirdly, you've got Australia. There's something about being in England, in November, when it's raining and it's miserable, watching people on the other side of the world, in complete opposite weather, in the jungle. I think it's the most perfect show."

