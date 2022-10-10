Joe Swash opens up about ‘lowest time’ in custody battle

10 October 2022, 11:31 | Updated: 10 October 2022, 11:42

EastEnders star Joe Swash has opened up about going through a tough custody battle when his son was young.

Joe Swash has opened up about going through his ‘lowest moments’ while battling for custody of his eldest son Harry.

The I’m A Celebrity star, 40, shares his son Harry, 15, with his former partner Emma Sophocleous, while he is also dad to Rex, three, and Rose, one, with wife Stacey Solomon.

Joe told Fabulous magazine: "When the cameras were off, I was in a mess.

“I’d shut myself in my flat and not talk to anyone. I wouldn’t answer the phone, even though I knew my mum was really anxious about me.”

Joe Swash shares son Harry with his ex Emma
Joe Swash shares son Harry with his ex Emma. Picture: Instagram

The dad-of-three added that his lowest point was “not being able to see Harry [and] not being able to be the dad I wanted to be.”

The EastEnders star, who tragically lost his own dad Ricky from an undiagnosed heart condition when he was 11, continued: “I think, above everything else, more than acting or TV work, I’d always wanted a family and I thought: ‘I’m never going to have that.’

“It made me think about my dad. And all that sadness you keep locked away comes back on top of it all. It was a really bad time and it went on for years.”

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash share two children together
Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash share two children together. Picture: Instagram

Luckily, Joe has now said he’s happier than ever with Stacey and their family and even feels ‘guilty’ about how great his life is.

As well as the two children she shares with Joe, Stacey is mum to Zachary, 14, and Leighton, 10, from previous relationships.

The couple recently moved to their dream home in Essex which they’ve nicknamed ‘Pickle Cottage’, where the pair also tied the knot back in July.

“I truly believe Stacey was an angel sent to me by my dad to bring me out of real darkness in my life,” Joe said.

“If I hadn’t met her, everything would have been very different. I don’t know what would have happened to me.”

