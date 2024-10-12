Lauren Oakley facts: Strictly Come Dancing professional's age, husband and career revealed

12 October 2024, 17:43

Lauren Oakley smiling on the red carpet and on the beach
Lauren Oakley began her dance career as soon as she could walk. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Is Lauren Oakley married? And where is she from? Here's everything you need to know about the professional dancer including where she's from.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lauren Oakley is back on the Strictly Come Dancing floor for 2024 and despite not having a celebrity partner, she's pulled off some incredible performances so far with the likes of Carlos Gu and Kai Widdrington.

A well-experienced dancer, Lauren, who has previously been partnered with Krishnan Guru-Murthy, is ecstatic to be part of the team, especially after she began dancing at two years old.

Outside of the studio, she's worked on many dance tours and also has a husband she enjoys to travel with.

Here's everything you need to know about Lauren from her age, height, where she's from and her full career details.

Lauren Oakley wearing floral dress at premiere
Lauren Oakley has won dancing championships across the globe. Picture: Getty

How old is Lauren Oakley and where is she from?

Born 28th February, 1991, Lauren turned 33 years old in 2024. She was raised in Birmingham with her family but has toured the world including South Africa, China, Europe and America as part of her career.

How tall is Strictly dancer Lauren Oakley?

It's believed Lauren is around 5ft 6inches tall which is around 1.67m in height.

Lauren Oakley and husband on hoilday
Lauren Oakley is incredibly happy and proud of her husband. Picture: lauren Oakley/Instagram

Who is Lauren Oakley's husband?

Lauren is happily married to partner Maximiliano Omar Montes de Oca whom she wed in September 2019.

The happy couple often share snippets of their life on Instagram with Lauren most recently saying how proud of him she is.

She wrote: "I’m grateful for so many things in my life, I’m a very lucky girl… but all because you allow me to realise my goals and ambitions, and support me every step of the way. And for that, I’m so incredibly grateful for you."

What has Lauren Oakley achieved in her dance career?

Lauren's dance career started at the very young age of two and by the time she turned seven she was dancing competitively. It wasn't long before she was winning titles such as Juvenile Champion at the Blackpool Dance Festival, winning both ballroom and Latin styles.

She also won the under 21 British National Championships before, like many Strictly professionals, joining the Burn The Floor productions.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

Sarah Hadland is best known for her role in Miranda

Sarah Hadland facts: Actor’s age, partner, family, and TV career revealed

Celebrities

Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystał are fuelling romance rumours

Are Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystał dating?

Carlos Gu is a highly professional dancer who has won championships

Carlos Gu facts: Strictly dancer's age, dating life and incredible career revealed

Kai Widdrington wearing a grey suit on the red carpet

Kai Widdrington facts: Strictly dancer's age, girlfriend, famous father and career revealed

Motsi Mabuse on Strictly Come Dancing and on the red carpet in a black and white dress

Motsi Mabuse facts: Strictly Come Dancing judge's age, famous sister, husband and children

Tess Daly on the red carpet

Tess Daly facts: Strictly Come Dancing presenter's age, real name, husband and children revealed

Claudia Winkleman is one of the most successful TV presenters of 2024

Claudia Winkleman facts: Strictly presenter's age, husband, children and other TV shows revealed

The MAFS UK couples have been chosen

Which MAFS UK 2024 couples are still together and who has split?

Married at First Sight

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

One bride of MAFS UK has revealed too much about the rest of the series

MAFS UK bride leaves bosses 'raging' after leaking major plot spoiler

Married at First Sight

Coronation Street and Emmerdale are facing scheduling changes

Coronation Street and Emmerdale face major scheduling changes in new shake-up

Amanda Holden has raised money for Global's Make Some Noise

Watch the emotional moment Amanda Holden finishes charity cycle ride

Jowita Przystał is a Strictly Come Dancing professional

Jowita Przystał facts: Strictly star's age, boyfriend, height and dancing career revealed

Nikita Kuzmin at the Pride of Britain Awards and on TV

Nikita Kuzmin facts: Strictly dancer's age, partner, diabetes journey and career revealed

Trending on Heart

Autumn signals a time to change the clocks in the UK

When are the clocks changing in October 2024?

Lifestyle

What we know so far about the MAFS UK cheating scandal

MAFS UK cheating scandal 2024: What we know so far and who it involves

Married at First Sight

The MAFS UK cast has been revealed

MAFS UK 2024 contestants revealed as series nine heats up

Married at First Sight

Fans have been wanting to know more about Adam from MAFS UK

Who is MAFS UK's Adam Nightingale? Age, job, Instagram, tattoos and exes revealed

Married at First Sight

Hannah and Stephen are two of the late arrivals on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Hannah and Stephen still together?

Married at First Sight

Richelle and Orson are one of the couples on MAFS UK 2024

Are MAFS UK's Richelle and Orson still together?

Married at First Sight

Ryan and Sionainn tied the knot on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Ryan and Sionainn still together?

Married at First Sight

Ryan is one of the grooms on MAFS UK

MAFS UK's Ryan facts: Age, job, son, Instagram and football career revealed

Married at First Sight

MAFS UK's Stephen and Hannah haven't had the smoothest start to their love story

MAFS UK's Hannah blames 'bad edit' as she defends 'nasty' behaviour towards husband Stephen

Married at First Sight

Busted and McFly will battle it out on tour

Busted and McFly team up to announce epic new tour: Dates, tickets and venues revealed

Hannah is one of the brides on MAFS UK

Who is Hannah from MAFS UK? Age, Instagram and job revealed

Married at First Sight

There may be a feud brewing between the MAFS UK brides

MAFS UK viewers convinced of feud between Hannah and the other brides

Married at First Sight

Miranda Hart has got married

Who is Miranda Hart's husband? Everything we know about her surprise marriage

Amanda Holden was surprised by midwife Pippa Middleton

Amanda Holden emotionally reunites with midwife who saved her life

Gary Barlow talks to Heart 90s

Gary Barlow "intrigued" to see his ex-Take That bandmate Robbie Williams' biopic Better Man
Snoop Dogg is a global superstar

Snoop Dogg facts: Rapper's age, wife, kids, grandchildren and career revealed