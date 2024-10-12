Lauren Oakley facts: Strictly Come Dancing professional's age, husband and career revealed

Lauren Oakley began her dance career as soon as she could walk. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Is Lauren Oakley married? And where is she from? Here's everything you need to know about the professional dancer including where she's from.

Lauren Oakley is back on the Strictly Come Dancing floor for 2024 and despite not having a celebrity partner, she's pulled off some incredible performances so far with the likes of Carlos Gu and Kai Widdrington.

A well-experienced dancer, Lauren, who has previously been partnered with Krishnan Guru-Murthy, is ecstatic to be part of the team, especially after she began dancing at two years old.

Outside of the studio, she's worked on many dance tours and also has a husband she enjoys to travel with.

Here's everything you need to know about Lauren from her age, height, where she's from and her full career details.

Lauren Oakley has won dancing championships across the globe. Picture: Getty

How old is Lauren Oakley and where is she from?

Born 28th February, 1991, Lauren turned 33 years old in 2024. She was raised in Birmingham with her family but has toured the world including South Africa, China, Europe and America as part of her career.

How tall is Strictly dancer Lauren Oakley?

It's believed Lauren is around 5ft 6inches tall which is around 1.67m in height.

Lauren Oakley is incredibly happy and proud of her husband. Picture: lauren Oakley/Instagram

Who is Lauren Oakley's husband?

Lauren is happily married to partner Maximiliano Omar Montes de Oca whom she wed in September 2019.

The happy couple often share snippets of their life on Instagram with Lauren most recently saying how proud of him she is.

She wrote: "I’m grateful for so many things in my life, I’m a very lucky girl… but all because you allow me to realise my goals and ambitions, and support me every step of the way. And for that, I’m so incredibly grateful for you."

What has Lauren Oakley achieved in her dance career?

Lauren's dance career started at the very young age of two and by the time she turned seven she was dancing competitively. It wasn't long before she was winning titles such as Juvenile Champion at the Blackpool Dance Festival, winning both ballroom and Latin styles.

She also won the under 21 British National Championships before, like many Strictly professionals, joining the Burn The Floor productions.