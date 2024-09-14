Paul Merson facts: Ex-footballer's age, wife, children and career explained

14 September 2024, 17:35

Paul Merson made a legacy for himself playing football for Arsenal
Paul Merson made a legacy for himself playing football for Arsenal. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

What football team did Paul Merson play for and where is he now? Here's everything you need to know about the sports star including his family life.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Paul Merson has had a huge football career from playing for teams including Arsenal and Aston Villa, to becoming a reporter and even a Sky Sports pundit.

The sports fanatic officially retired from the game in 2006 but couldn't give it up completely as he transferred his skills and knowledge to writing and commentating on the teams instead.

Personally, Paul has had quite a journey too as he often speaks about his past battles with alcohol, drugs and gambling.

Family wise, he's also kept busy with his eight children and his current wife Kate Merson.

Here's everything you need to know about Paul from his family life to his age, height and his ex-wives.

Young Paul Merson holding up Arsenal trophy
Paul Merson played for Arsenal for more than decade. Picture: Getty

How old is Paul Merson and where is he from?

Paul turned 56 years old in 2024 after celebrating his birthday on March 20. He was born in 1968, Harlesden, London.

How tall is Paul Merson?

Height is on Paul's side as he stands at 6ft tall - that's 1.83m in height.

What football team did Paul Merson play for?

Paul's legacy comes from his days playing at London football club Arsenal. He joined the team in 1985 and stayed there for 12 years until 1997. He also played for England in the 1998 World Cup.

Following his time at Arsenal, he had a brief time playing for Middlesborough before going on to Aston Villa.

When Paul retired, he never fully left the game as he worked as a match reporter and pundit for Sky Sports.

Paul Merson taking a selfie with wife Kate
Paul Merson is currently married to his wife Kate who he has three children with. Picture: Paul Merson/Instagram

Who is Paul Merson's wife?

Paul is currently married to partner Kate Merson whom he wed in 2016. Although she remains out the public eye, he does show off a loved up social media snap every so often.

Kate is Paul's third wife as he was previously married to Louise and his school sweetheart Lorraine Costin. At the time of their divorce she said Paul's drugs and alcohol recovery put too much strain on their marriage.

How many children does Paul Merson have?

Altogether, Paul has eight children. His youngest three children, with the most recent being born in 2021, are with his current wife.

He also has twin girls with Louise and three children with first wife Lorraine.

Paul's eldest sons Sam and Ben from his relationship with Lorraine are also in the football business.

