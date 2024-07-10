Why do footballers have holes in their socks?

Footballer players have been wearing holes in their socks throughout the Euros 2024. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Why have England players cut holes in their football socks? Here's why Euros 2024 stars Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka and Kyle Walker follow the odd sport trend.

Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, Kyle Walker and many more football players have been making an odd fashion choice at the Euros 2024 as they hit the pitch wearing socks with holes in them.

Not quite the style statement we expected to see from such a sports tournament, many players across the squad, including those in other countries, have been making their own adjustments to their footwear and hitting the field in Germany with gaping holes in the back of their white football socks.

And it's not just the Euros where this trend has been spotted as the players, including Jude, Saka and Walker, have done this while playing for their main teams too.

So why have some footballers cut holes in their socks? Here's what we know.

Kyle Walker was one of the first England players to try out the sock technique. Picture: Getty

Why do footballers have holes in his socks?

Not a fashion statement but rather a sporting technique used to help players and their rather large calves.

Despite the incredible net worths and salaries of these football players, they've decided to take scissors to their brand new socks every game to help them have more stretch.

Seeing as their packet fresh ahead of each match, players like Jude don't have the time to stretch out the material meaning they feel quite tight to wear.

So how are the holes helpful? Well, apparently socks that are too tight can restrict a player as they feel uncomfortable to run in. They can also contribute to potential cramping in the calf or Achilles tendon due to the extra pressure.

Keen to not let anything impact their performance, players are cutting two or more gaping holes in their socks to loosen them up ahead of an important game.

Jude Bellingham is one of the latest England football players to cut holes in his socks. Picture: Getty

What have football experts said about the holes in socks?

Generally, football managers and experts are happy as long as their players are performing well.

Also, this trend has been around for a while now with one of the first football players spotted doing it in the 2018 World Cup.

However, Jose Mourinho, a former manager and coach, did share his distaste for the look when he posted on Instagram in 2023: "Beautiful socks for the Beautiful Game… Approved by the football authorities.”

Elsewhere, Physiotherapist Nicki de Leona said that while this isn't scientifically proved it does "maximise blood flow to their muscles and in particular their calves".

