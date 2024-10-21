Danny and Dani Dyer launch new podcast Live And Let Dyers

By Alice Dear

Danny Dyer and his daughter Dani Dyer have teamed up for a new project - the Live And Let Dyers podcast, giving listeners a window into the heart of their family life.

Danny Dyer, 47, and his daughter Dani Dyer, 28, have launched a brand new podcast together, Live And Let Dyers, where they invite listeners to step into the heart of their relationship as they swap stories, chew the fat, and reconnect with each other.

The first episode of the Global original podcast will be available on Global Player and all major podcast platforms from Monday 28th October, with episodes released weekly from then.

Each week, the podcast will focus on a range of topics, from reflecting on big milestones in the Dyers’ lives - such as Dani’s recent engagement to England and West Ham footballer Jarrod Bowen - to talking about the weird and wonderful - like Danny’s offbeat theories about UFOs and time travel.

To keep their episodes unpredictable, Danny and Dani will use the 'Tumble Dyer,’ a quirky machine that generates random topics, to spark off lively conversations and debates.

This could be anything from their first jobs to the Dyer family traditions or even the joys and chaos of parenthood.

Each week, Danny and Dani will also host a special bonus episode - Live and Let Dyers: Dyer’s Straights - which will see the pair play the role of agony aunt and uncle, answering listener questions and handing out sage advice.

Live And Let Dyers will also see the father and daughter duo learn a lot about each other, with plenty of laughs, tears and surprising revelations along the way.

Speaking about the podcast, Dani Dyer said: “This podcast is basically me discovering how weird my dad really is. Every week he comes out with a new story or theory that makes me question if he’s even from this planet! But honestly, we’re just having a laugh, reconnecting and finding out things about each other that we never knew before.”

Danny Dyer added: “I’ve always got a story or two up my sleeve, haven’t I? This podcast is perfect for that – I get to chat absolute nonsense, wind up Dani, and take the mick out of myself all in one go. You’ll laugh, cringe, and maybe even shed a tear or two, who knows? It’s proper Dyer family stuff.”

You can listen to Live and Let Dyer on Global Player here.