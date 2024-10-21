Danny and Dani Dyer launch new podcast Live And Let Dyers

21 October 2024, 15:33 | Updated: 21 October 2024, 15:34

Danny and Dani Dyer launch new podcast Live And Let Dyers
Danny and Dani Dyer launch new podcast Live And Let Dyers. Picture: Global
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Danny Dyer and his daughter Dani Dyer have teamed up for a new project - the Live And Let Dyers podcast, giving listeners a window into the heart of their family life.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Danny Dyer, 47, and his daughter Dani Dyer, 28, have launched a brand new podcast together, Live And Let Dyers, where they invite listeners to step into the heart of their relationship as they swap stories, chew the fat, and reconnect with each other.

The first episode of the Global original podcast will be available on Global Player and all major podcast platforms from Monday 28th October, with episodes released weekly from then.

Each week, the podcast will focus on a range of topics, from reflecting on big milestones in the Dyers’ lives - such as Dani’s recent engagement to England and West Ham footballer Jarrod Bowen - to talking about the weird and wonderful - like Danny’s offbeat theories about UFOs and time travel.

To keep their episodes unpredictable, Danny and Dani will use the 'Tumble Dyer,’ a quirky machine that generates random topics, to spark off lively conversations and debates.

This could be anything from their first jobs to the Dyer family traditions or even the joys and chaos of parenthood.

Danny and Dani Dyer launch new podcast Live And Let Dyers
Danny and Dani Dyer launch new podcast Live And Let Dyers. Picture: Global

Each week, Danny and Dani will also host a special bonus episode - Live and Let Dyers: Dyer’s Straights - which will see the pair play the role of agony aunt and uncle, answering listener questions and handing out sage advice.

Live And Let Dyers will also see the father and daughter duo learn a lot about each other, with plenty of laughs, tears and surprising revelations along the way.

Speaking about the podcast, Dani Dyer said: “This podcast is basically me discovering how weird my dad really is. Every week he comes out with a new story or theory that makes me question if he’s even from this planet! But honestly, we’re just having a laugh, reconnecting and finding out things about each other that we never knew before.”

Danny Dyer added: “I’ve always got a story or two up my sleeve, haven’t I? This podcast is perfect for that – I get to chat absolute nonsense, wind up Dani, and take the mick out of myself all in one go. You’ll laugh, cringe, and maybe even shed a tear or two, who knows? It’s proper Dyer family stuff.”

You can listen to Live and Let Dyer on Global Player here.

Trending on Heart

Emma is taking part in MAFS 2024

Who is Emma from MAFS UK? Age, job, exes and Instagram revealed

Married at First Sight

Caspar is taking part in MAFS 2024

Who is Caspar from MAFS UK? Age, job, exes and Instagram revealed

Married at First Sight

Kristina is one of the brides on MAFS UK 2024

Who is Kristina from MAFS UK? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Married at First Sight

Kieran is taking part in MAFS 2024

Who is Kieran from MAFS UK? Age, job, height and Instagram revealed

Married at First Sight

Alex Henry is a groom on MAFS UK 2024

Who is Alex Henry from MAFS UK? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Married at First Sight

Nathan is one of the 2024 MAFS UK grooms

Who is Nathan from MAFS UK? Age, job, tattoos and Instagram revealed

Married at First Sight

Amy from MAFS UK is one of the new brides

Who is Amy from MAFS UK? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Married at First Sight

Amy and Luke are looking for love on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Amy and Luke still together?

Married at First Sight

Ross and Sacha tied the knot on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Ross and Sacha still together?

Married at First Sight

The MAFS UK cast has been revealed

MAFS UK 2024 contestants revealed as series nine heats up

Married at First Sight

Hannah is one of the brides on MAFS UK

Who is Hannah from MAFS UK? Age, Instagram and job revealed

Married at First Sight

MAFS UK's Holly and Alex are taking part in the 2024 series

Are MAFS UK's Alex and Holly still together?

Married at First Sight

The MAFS UK couples have been chosen

Which MAFS UK 2024 couples are still together and who has split?

Married at First Sight

Ryan is one of the grooms on MAFS UK

MAFS UK's Ryan facts: Age, job, son, Instagram and football career revealed

Married at First Sight

Ryan and Sionainn tied the knot on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Ryan and Sionainn still together?

Married at First Sight

MAFS UK will be coming to an end soon

When does MAFS UK end? Finish date revealed

Married at First Sight