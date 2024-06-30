Who is Bukayo Saka’s girlfriend Tolami Benson? Age, job, school and Instagram

30 June 2024, 19:00

Tolami Benson is dating footballer Bukayo Saka
Tolami Benson is dating footballer Bukayo Saka. Picture: Getty

By Tiasha Debray

Footballer Bukayo Saka’s girlfriend has caught the attention of the public and we want to know more about her. From age, job, and school to her Instagram, who is Tolami Benson?

Tolami Benson has been in the spotlight recently as the girlfriend of Bukayo Saka, an accomplished footballer for England and Arsenal.

Whilst the couple have been together since 2020, it’s only during the Euros 2024 that Tolami has really been getting the attention she deserves.

She’s been considered to be ‘redefining the British WAG,’ with her poise, class and unbelievable bone structure and is firmly cementing her status along the likes of Rebecca Cooke, Kate Kane, Megan Pickford, Alison Southgate and Dani Dyer who currently follows her on Instagram.

Of Nigerian descent, Tolami has gone viral on social media after being papped supporting her partner at the tournament in Germany and we need to know more about her. From age, job and school to her Instagram. Here’s what we know.

Tolami Benson's been considered to be ‘redefining the British WAG'
Tolami Benson's been considered to be ‘redefining the British WAG'. Picture: Getty

How old is Tolami Benson?

Tolami was born on the 23rd of December, 2000 which makes her 23 years old and one year older than her boyfriend, Bukayo who is 22 years old and born on the 5th of September 2001.

This makes Tolami’s star sign a Sagittarius and Bukayo’s a Virgo, but are the two compatible?

According to MindBodyGreen, “Virgo and Sagittarius can make great romantic partners, but only with the right balance of effort, patience, and mutual growth.”

What is Tolami Benson's job?

Tolami might be a WAG but she’s also a career woman who works in public relations.

According to her LinkedIn, she recently joined the Investment strategy firm Zenith in the role of Senior Planning Executive.

Prior to that, she was an Account Executive at Publicis Media who are an advertising company.

Tolami Benson works in PR
Tolami Benson works in PR. Picture: Getty

What school did Tolami Benson go to?

According to her LinkedIn, Tolami studied at Birmingham City University and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts with Honours in Public Relations and Media Public Relations.

Before university, Tolami attended Bishop's Hatfield Girls' School which is a secondary academy school located in Hatfield, Hertfordshire.

Tolami Benson graduated with a Bachelor of Arts
Tolami Benson graduated with a Bachelor of Arts. Picture: Instagram: @tolami_benson

What is Tolami Benson’s Instagram?

You can find Tolami absolutely serving on Instagram at her handle @tolami_benson

