Who is Phil Foden's girlfriend Rebecca Cooke? How they met, their children and how long they've been together

Phil Foden and his girlfriend Rebecca Cooke have been in a relationship for years. Picture: Instagram/@officialronniefoden_

By Hope Wilson

Who is Phil Foden's girlfriend Rebecca Cooke, how many kids do they have and how old is she? A look into their sweet family life.

Phil Foden is one of the Euros 2024 England favourites and despite his incredible football skills, fans are keen to know more about his life off the pitch and learn about who his girlfriend is.

While footie is the star of the show this month, the WAGS have also been gaining a massive amount of media attention. From Kate Kane to Megan Pickford, Dani Dyer to Alison Southgate and Judge Bellingham's rumoured girlfriend, the ladies of the game are just as influential.

Since bursting onto the sporting scene a few years ago, Phil's personal life has been under scrutiny, with fans eager to know more about his children, including his famous son Ronnie. While the happy couple are expecting a baby any day now, it's the perfect time to get to know the young couple.

Phil Foden's girlfriend has been spotted at England games. Picture: Instagram/@officialronniefoden_

Who is Phil Foden’s girlfriend?

England player Phil is in a relationship with Rebecca Cooke whom he met first met as a teenager at a party.

The pair have been in a relationship for years and have gone on to create a beautiful family which they often display on social media.

How old is Phil Foden's girlfriend Rebecca Cooke?

Rebecca is 23-years-old and was born on the 24th of June 2001, making her a Cancer.

Born at the start of the millennium, Rebecca is one year younger than Phil who was born on the 28th of May 2000, meaning he is a Gemini.

Phil Foden's girlfriend keeps her personal life private. Picture: Getty

Who are Phil Foden’s children?

Phil is father to two children, while Rebecca is currently expecting the couple’s third child. The couple are parents to four-year-old son Ronnie and three-year-old daughter True.

Speaking about the birth of his son, Phil wrote on the Main City website: "I was there for the birth. I walked out of the room, gave it a little tear and then went back in like nothing happened. I'm not one for crying in front of people.

"I like to be on my own, but I was there in the room, watched it happen and it was a special moment. Your life changes."

What is Rebecca Cooke's Instagram?

Phil's girlfriend Rebecca tends to keep her personal life private and doesn't appear to have an Instagram account.

Her boyfriend, however, does have a social media page on the platform and often shares images of his footballing prowess as well as some images of his children. Fans can follow Phil on Instagram @philfoden.

Rebecca Cooke is mother to two children and has a third on the way. Picture: Instagram/@officialronniefoden_

What is Ronnie Foden's Instagram?

Managed by his parents, Ronnie has 4 million followers on Instagram. The page regularly shares images of the Foden family including pictures from holidays abroad and days out.

Fans can follow the account @officialronniefoden_

Is Phil Foden married?

Phil and Rebecca are not currently married, however they are in a serious relationship.

The pair welcomed their first child when Phil was 18-years-old and years later their love story is continuing to blossom.