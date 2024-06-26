Who is Phil Foden's girlfriend Rebecca Cooke? How they met, their children and how long they've been together

26 June 2024, 16:41

Phil Foden and his girlfriend Rebecca Cooke have been in a relationship for years
Phil Foden and his girlfriend Rebecca Cooke have been in a relationship for years. Picture: Instagram/@officialronniefoden_

By Hope Wilson

Who is Phil Foden's girlfriend Rebecca Cooke, how many kids do they have and how old is she? A look into their sweet family life.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Phil Foden is one of the Euros 2024 England favourites and despite his incredible football skills, fans are keen to know more about his life off the pitch and learn about who his girlfriend is.

While footie is the star of the show this month, the WAGS have also been gaining a massive amount of media attention. From Kate Kane to Megan Pickford, Dani Dyer to Alison Southgate and Judge Bellingham's rumoured girlfriend, the ladies of the game are just as influential.

Since bursting onto the sporting scene a few years ago, Phil's personal life has been under scrutiny, with fans eager to know more about his children, including his famous son Ronnie. While the happy couple are expecting a baby any day now, it's the perfect time to get to know the young couple.

Who is Phil Foden's girlfriend Rebecca Cooke? Her age, children and their sweet relationship revealed.

Phil Foden's girlfriend poses with son Ronnie
Phil Foden's girlfriend has been spotted at England games. Picture: Instagram/@officialronniefoden_

Who is Phil Foden’s girlfriend?

England player Phil is in a relationship with Rebecca Cooke whom he met first met as a teenager at a party.

The pair have been in a relationship for years and have gone on to create a beautiful family which they often display on social media.

How old is Phil Foden's girlfriend Rebecca Cooke?

Rebecca is 23-years-old and was born on the 24th of June 2001, making her a Cancer.

Born at the start of the millennium, Rebecca is one year younger than Phil who was born on the 28th of May 2000, meaning he is a Gemini.

Phil Foden's girlfriend at an England match
Phil Foden's girlfriend keeps her personal life private. Picture: Getty

Who are Phil Foden’s children?

Phil is father to two children, while Rebecca is currently expecting the couple’s third child. The couple are parents to four-year-old son Ronnie and three-year-old daughter True.

Speaking about the birth of his son, Phil wrote on the Main City website: "I was there for the birth. I walked out of the room, gave it a little tear and then went back in like nothing happened. I'm not one for crying in front of people.

"I like to be on my own, but I was there in the room, watched it happen and it was a special moment. Your life changes."

What is Rebecca Cooke's Instagram?

Phil's girlfriend Rebecca tends to keep her personal life private and doesn't appear to have an Instagram account.

Her boyfriend, however, does have a social media page on the platform and often shares images of his footballing prowess as well as some images of his children. Fans can follow Phil on Instagram @philfoden.

Rebecca Cooke is mother to two children and has a third on the way
Rebecca Cooke is mother to two children and has a third on the way. Picture: Instagram/@officialronniefoden_

What is Ronnie Foden's Instagram?

Managed by his parents, Ronnie has 4 million followers on Instagram. The page regularly shares images of the Foden family including pictures from holidays abroad and days out.

Fans can follow the account @officialronniefoden_

Is Phil Foden married?

Phil and Rebecca are not currently married, however they are in a serious relationship.

The pair welcomed their first child when Phil was 18-years-old and years later their love story is continuing to blossom.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

The Bear soundtrack revealed from Taylor Swift to REM and The Strokes

The Bear soundtrack: All the songs featured on the hit series

TV & Movies

Love Island's Jessy Potts is looking for real love this summer in the villa

Who is Love Island 2024 contestant Jessy Potts? Age, job and where she's from

TV & Movies

Love Island's Trey Norman is ready to find the girl of his dreams this summer

Who is Love Island 2024 contestant Trey Norman? Age, job and where he's from revealed

TV & Movies

Celine Dion's new documentary showed her having a seizure

Why Celine Dion insisted on keeping scary seizure footage in new documentary

MAFS Australia's Lucinda Light and Timothy Smith are no longer friends

Why have Lucinda and Timothy fallen out? MAFS Australia stars break silence

Married at First Sight

What time is The Bear season 3 out on Disney Plus in the UK?

What time is The Bear season 3 out on Disney Plus in the UK?

TV & Movies

Celine Dion's children are an important part of her life

Celine Dion's sons names, ages and close bond with the singer explained

Celine Dion has had an impressive music career over the decades

Celine Dion facts from age, nationality, net worth and height revealed

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Turn Up The Summer

Queens of Pop

Heart Dance Ibiza Summer Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Here's everything you need to know about the timings of Pink's Summer Carnival tour

Pink Summer Carnival Glasgow timings: When does the show start and finish at Hampden Park?

Lucinda has opened up about her dating life after splitting from Timothy

MAFS Australia’s Lucinda gives relationship status update following split from Timothy

Married at First Sight

Love Island stars compete in the hotly-anticipated Heart Rate Challenge

Love Island 2024 heart rate challenge results

TV & Movies

Gareth Southgate has been married to his wife for years

Gareth Southgate's wife and family life revealed

Harry Kane's net worth has been revealed

Harry Kane's net worth revealed: Football wages, side business and charity explained

Trending on Heart

Martin Lewis reveals his top tips and advice on council tax bills

Martin Lewis council tax reduction - how to check you're paying for the right band

Lifestyle

Here's what you need to know about the late June heatwave

How long will the heatwave last?

Weather

Harry Kane is married to Kate Kane

Inside Harry Kane's relationship with wife Kate and their four children

Everything you need to know about The Bear season three from release date to cast and more

When is The Bear season 3 out? Cast, episodes and release date

TV & Movies

New Amsterdam has just dropped on Netflix

New Amsterdam cast revealed as series makes its Netflix debut

Dr Kapoor was a fan favourite character on New Amsterdam

Why did Dr Vijay Kapoor leave New Amsterdam?

TV & Movies

Gerald Cooper had a health scare during filming for season 3 of Clarkson's Farm

Clarkson’s Farm star Gerald Cooper shares cancer diagnosis update

TV & Movies

Love Island 2024 has had plenty of couples drama already

Who is coupled up with who on Love Island 2024?

TV & Movies

Celine Dion has released numerous songs over the years

Celine Dion's most iconic songs ranked

Celine Dion's new documentary will detail the cancellation of her world tour

Is Celine Dion going on tour? Everything we know about future concerts

Fans are wondering if there will be anymore series of New Amsterdam

Will there be a season 6 of New Amsterdam?

Max's wife, Georgia Goodwin stars in season 1 and 2 of New Amsterdam

What happens to Max's wife in New Amsterdam?

TV & Movies

Hercules the Musical is opening in London next summer

Hercules the Musical London tickets, cast and debut date

Events

Rob Brydon has revealed she hasn't sen Gavin and Stacey script

Gavin and Stacey's Rob Brydon reveals he still hasn't seen script for Christmas episode

Heatstroke in dogs can be fatal, so it's important to keep them as safe as possible

Can you walk your dog in a heatwave and what are symptoms of heatstroke?

Lifestyle

Rumours have begun swirling that Nicola Coughlan might no longer be single

Who’s Nicola Coughlan dating? What we know about her rumoured co-star boyfriend

TV & Movies