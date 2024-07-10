Why Phil Foden has the number 47 tattoo and it's special meaning

Phil Foden is hoping to create a football legacy for the number 47. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

The England and Man City player is determined to make the number 47 his legacy but why? Here's the sentimental reason he has the tattoo and shirt number.

Phil Foden will be joining his England team mates Harry Kane, Jordan Pickford and Kieran Trippier as they take on the Netherlands in the semi finals but there's always one question around the football player - why does he have the number 47 tattoo?

Pulling out his best sporting skills on the pitch despite only just welcoming his third baby with girlfriend Rebecca Cooke, the 24 year old has everyone talking about his extensive collection of tattoos, especially the number on the right side of his neck.

And the body inking isn't his only show of support for the number 47 but he also chose it for his football shirt when playing for Man City.

Hoping to make the number his "legacy" here is why the number 47 is so important to Phil and the sentimental reason why he chose to get a tattoo of it.

The Man City and England player has a 47 tattoo on his neck. Picture: Getty

Why does Phil Foden have the number 47 tattoo?

Catching everyone's eye while playing for the Euros, viewers and fans are keen to know the meaning behind the inking and it has something to do with an important man in his life.

Speaking in an interview, Phil revealed it's a tribute to his late grandad who sadly passed away at the young age of 47.

Explaining why he has the tattoo, as well as choosing 47 as his football shirt number, he told the DailyMail: "Being a young player you don't have many options when it comes to what you can have on your shirt.

"I had a few numbers sent to me and none of them really meant anything to me apart from that one, the 47.

Phil Foden explains why the number 47 has a special place in his heart. Picture: Getty

"That was the age my grandad was when he died. I was young when we lost him. I remember going to Wales with him and on a few other trips. My dad says he loved playing football with me."

Phil also revealed he spoke to his dad about the tribute he planned for his grandad and he agreed it would be "amazing".

Now, still a young player at just 23 years old, Phil has already decided he can't see him changing his football number anytime soon as he plans to make it his "legacy".

He added: "It's nice to make your own legacy. It's a strange number nobody else will go for so hopefully in years to come when I have finished, 47 at City will be remembered for Phil Foden."

