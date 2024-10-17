Liam Payne ex-girlfriends and dating history including Maya Henry, Cheryl and Naomi Campbell

Liam Payne has dated women including Cheryl, Maya Henry and girlfriend Kate Cassidy. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Who was Liam Payne's girlfriend and who has he dated in the past? Here's everyone the former One Direction star has been romantically linked to.

Liam Payne sadly passed away on October 16th 2024 while on a trip in Argentina leaving behind his family, son Bear and girlfriend Kate Cassidy.

The couple were holidaying in South America where they went to watch Niall Horan perform and their five-day trip ended up turning into a two week stay.

Liam's partner Kate took to TikTok two days before his death to reveal she had to leave but had left him at the hotel.

Here's everything you need to know about Liam and girlfriend Kate plus his dating history including Cheryl, Maya Henry and those Naomi Campbell rumours.

Kate Cassidy was Liam Payne's girlfriend at the time of his tragic death. Picture: Getty

Kate Cassidy, 2022-2024

Liam leaves behind girlfriend Kate who he was with just days before he died.

Kate, 25, is a social media influencer from America who has been dating the singer since 2022. They broke up briefly in 2023 before rekindling again shortly after.

Aliana Mawla, 2022

Shortly after his break up from fiancée Maya Henry, Liam was linked to model Ariana Mawla, 26, who he met while filming his music video for 'Familiar'.

Not much is known about their relationship, especially as it reportedly overlapped with his previous relationship, but they weren't together for very long.

Liam Payne and Maya Henry were engaged. Picture: Getty

Maya Henry, 2018-2022

Perhaps one of Liam's most serious relationships was with Maya who he actually proposed to. They were first spotted together in 2018 but didn't take their relationship public until the following year in 2019.

Maya and Liam were engaged shortly after but in June 2021 they confirmed they had split before rekindling months later. They then broke up for good in 2022 with the model claiming he cheated on her with Ariana.

Since then, Maya, 23, who is a model and author, has been struggling with their split and even up until a week before his death, she alleged the singer had been taking extreme measures to try and contact her and that she had obtained a cease and desist against him.

Maya has written a fiction novel, inspired by her romance with Liam and has said: "I definitely chose to forgive a lot of things. When you love someone so much, you have those rose-coloured glasses. You’re in denial."

Liam at the time of the break up said on the Diary of a CEO podcast: "I’m just not very good at them [relationships], so I just need to work on myself before I put myself on someone else. And I feel that’s where I got in my last relationship.”

Naomi Campbell and Liam Payne were briefly linked together in 2019. Picture: Getty

Naomi Campbell - 2019

Liam was once linked to supermodel Naomi Campbell after his committed fans noticed they were exchanging flirty messages on Instagram.

Not much is known about what happened between the two but they were linked for months before speculation eventually fizzled out.

Liam Payne and Cheryl had son Bear Grey Payne togerher. Picture: Getty

Cheryl, 2015-2018

It was a romance no one saw coming thanks to their friendship and 10-year age gap.

During their relationship, Liam and Cheryl became parents to their son Bear and a year later admitted their relationship wasn't working.

Following their split, the pair managed to maintain the strongest friendships of which Liam said: "Cheryl is literally the best person to co-parent with. No stress involved. It’s very, very relaxed, and we spend a lot of time on FaceTime.”

Liam Payne and Sophia Smith had a true connection as childhood friends. Picture: Getty

Sophia Smith, 2013-2015

A childhood friend, Liam and Sophia were ready to take some serious steps, however, it's reported Harry Styles's bandmate wasn't ready.

A source told Hollywood Life: "Sophie felt their relationship was at a point where they either made a decision to get married and settle down, or they go on and do something else and experience more of the world."

At the time Liam said he was "devastated" with the separation.

Danielle Peazer and Liam Payne met before One Direction reached peak fame. Picture: Getty

Danielle Peazer, 2010-2012

Liam's first high profile relationship was with dancer and influencer Danielle Peezer. They met at an audition for The X Factor in 2010 and instantly connected.

At the time of Liam's One Direction career taking off, it's thought the couple struggled to maintain their relationship.