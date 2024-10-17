Harry Styles facts: One Direction singer's age, girlfriend, songs and family revealed

Harry Styles in 2022. Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

Harry Styles is one of the biggest popstars on the planet.

The British singer and actor is known for his busy career both as a solo artist and as a member of One Direction.

After the band’s success, Harry launched a solo career marked by a distinct blend of pop, rock, and soul. His albums, like Fine Line and Harry’s House, have earned critical and commercial acclaim.

Styles is celebrated for his bold fashion choices, often breaking gender norms, and his charismatic stage presence. Beyond music, he has also ventured into acting, starring in films like Dunkirk and Don’t Worry Darling, expanding his influence in entertainment.

Here are all the important facts about Harry Styles, including his age, family and relationships.