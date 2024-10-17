Harry Styles facts: One Direction singer's age, girlfriend, songs and family revealed

17 October 2024, 13:35 | Updated: 17 October 2024, 14:14

Harry Styles in 2022
Harry Styles in 2022. Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

Harry Styles is one of the biggest popstars on the planet.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The British singer and actor is known for his busy career both as a solo artist and as a member of One Direction.

After the band’s success, Harry launched a solo career marked by a distinct blend of pop, rock, and soul. His albums, like Fine Line and Harry’s House, have earned critical and commercial acclaim.

Styles is celebrated for his bold fashion choices, often breaking gender norms, and his charismatic stage presence. Beyond music, he has also ventured into acting, starring in films like Dunkirk and Don’t Worry Darling, expanding his influence in entertainment.

Here are all the important facts about Harry Styles, including his age, family and relationships.

  1. How old is Harry Styles and where is he from?

    Harry Styles in 2011
    Harry Styles in 2011. Picture: Getty

    Harry Styles was born on February 1, 1994, and he turned 30 in 2024.

    He is originally from Redditch, Worcestershire, England, but grew up in Holmes Chapel, Cheshire.

    His parents are Anne Twist (née Selley) and Desmond 'Des' Styles. They divorced when Harry was young. His mother later remarried Robin Twist, who passed away in 2017.

    Harry has an older sister, Gemma Styles, who is a journalist and social media influencer. He also has two step-siblings, Mike and Amy, from his stepfather Robin's previous marriage.

  2. How did he get his start in music and when did he join One Direction?

    One Direction in 2013
    One Direction in 2013. Picture: Getty

    Harry Styles got his start in music at a young age, performing with a local band called White Eskimo during his school years in Holmes Chapel.

    His big break came in 2010 when he auditioned as a solo contestant for the UK’s The X Factor. Although he didn’t make it through as a solo act, he was brought back by judge Simon Cowell to form a group with four other contestants: Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik.

    This group became One Direction, and they quickly gained popularity on the show, finishing in third place but going on to achieve massive global success.

  3. What are his biggest solo songs?

    Harry Styles - As It Was (Official Video)

    'Sign of the Times' (2017) – His debut solo single, a powerful rock ballad that showcased his artistic shift from his boy band roots.

    'Watermelon Sugar' (2019) – A vibrant, summery track that won him a Grammy Award for Best Pop Solo Performance.

    'Adore You' (2019) – A catchy, soulful pop song that was also a major hit from his album Fine Line.

    'As It Was' (2022) – A chart-topping, upbeat track from Harry’s House, which became a global smash and stayed on top of many charts for weeks.

    'Late Night Talking' (2022) – Another hit from Harry’s House, blending smooth pop sounds with his unique style.

    'Music for a Sushi Restaurant' (2022) – A quirky and fun track from Harry’s House that showcases his playful side.

  4. Who is his girlfriend?

    As of October 2024, it is unknown if Harry Styles is currently dating anyone. He was most recently in a relationship with actress Taylor Russell.

  5. Who else has he dated in the past?

    Harry Styles and Taylor Swift in 2012
    Harry Styles and Taylor Swift in 2012. Picture: Getty

    Harry Styles has been linked to several high-profile relationships over the years. Some of the notable people he's dated include:

    - Caroline Flack (2011) – Harry’s first widely known relationship was with TV presenter Caroline Flack, which sparked headlines at the time due to their age difference.

    - Taylor Swift (2012-2013) – This was one of his most publicized relationships, with both of them reportedly writing songs about their time together.

    - Kendall Jenner (2013, and again in 2015) – Harry and Kendall were linked on and off over the years, though neither ever confirmed the relationship publicly.

    - Camille Rowe (2017-2018) – A French model, their relationship reportedly inspired much of Harry’s Fine Line album.

    - Olivia Wilde (2021-2022) – Harry and Olivia met while filming Don’t Worry Darling and were in a relationship for nearly two years before reportedly splitting in late 2022.

