Zayn Malik facts: One Direction singer's age, girlfriend, children, songs and family explained
17 October 2024, 22:47
Zayn Malik became an overnight star when he appeared on The X Factor in 2010.
He soon rose to fame as a member of the global sensation One Direction, having auditioned for the show.
He was placed in the group by Simon Cowell, and they went on to become one of the best-selling boy bands in history. In 2015, Zayn left the group to pursue a solo career, exploring a more personal and eclectic sound.
His debut album, Mind of Mine, showcased his R&B influences and was met with critical acclaim. Beyond music, Zayn is known for his striking fashion sense and influence on pop culture.
Here are all the important facts about Zayn Malik, including his age, family, career and relationships.
How old is Zayn Malik and where was he born?
Zayn Malik turned 31 in 2024, having been born on January 12, 1993. He was born in Bradford, West Yorkshire, England.
His parents are Yaser Malik and Trisha Malik. Yaser is of Pakistani descent, while Trisha is of English and Irish heritage and converted to Islam after marrying Yaser.
Zayn has three sisters: Doniya, his older sister, and two younger sisters, Waliyha and Safaa.
His family has been a significant influence in his life, and Zayn has often spoken about the importance of his cultural background and family support throughout his career.
How did he get his start in music and when did he join One Direction?
Zayn Malik's journey in music began in 2010 when he auditioned for the UK talent show The X Factor at the age of 17.
He initially entered the competition as a solo contestant, but although he didn’t make it through as a solo act, judge Simon Cowell saw potential in Zayn along with four other contestants: Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, and Louis Tomlinson.
They were brought together to form One Direction. The group finished third on the show but quickly signed a record deal, launching Zayn’s career as part of one of the most successful boy bands in history.
What are his biggest solo songs?
ZAYN - PILLOWTALK
His debut single, 'Pillowtalk', released in 2016, was a massive hit, reaching number one in multiple countries, including the US and UK.
Zayn also collaborated with Taylor Swift on 'I Don’t Wanna Live Forever' for the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack.
Other notable songs include 'Dusk Till Dawn' featuring Sia and 'Let Me'.
Who has he dated in the past and does he have any kids?
Zayn Malik has had a few high-profile relationships over the years. He famously dated Perrie Edwards from Little Mix, from 2012 to 2015, and they were even engaged before their breakup.
His most prominent relationship, however, was with model Gigi Hadid. The two began dating in 2015 and had an on-and-off relationship for several years.
In 2020, they welcomed their daughter, Khai, making Zayn a father.
Malik and Hadid's relationship ended in October 2021 following accusations by Hadid's mother that Malik had struck her. Malik pleaded no contest to four harassment charges.
According to court documents, he allegedly "grabbed and shoved her into a dresser, causing mental anguish and physical pain," while also using "lewd, lascivious, threatening, or obscene language."
A Pennsylvania court sentenced him to 360 days of probation and required him to complete anger management and domestic violence education programs.