Zayn Malik facts: One Direction singer's age, girlfriend, children, songs and family explained

Zayn Malik in 2018. Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

Zayn Malik became an overnight star when he appeared on The X Factor in 2010.

He soon rose to fame as a member of the global sensation One Direction, having auditioned for the show.

He was placed in the group by Simon Cowell, and they went on to become one of the best-selling boy bands in history. In 2015, Zayn left the group to pursue a solo career, exploring a more personal and eclectic sound.

His debut album, Mind of Mine, showcased his R&B influences and was met with critical acclaim. Beyond music, Zayn is known for his striking fashion sense and influence on pop culture.

Here are all the important facts about Zayn Malik, including his age, family, career and relationships.