Exclusive

Perrie reminisces on her music career, family life and childhood | Memory Box

4 October 2024, 15:19 | Updated: 4 October 2024, 16:54

Perrie Edwards reminisces on her music career, family life and childhood
Perrie Edwards reminisces on her music career, family life and childhood. Picture: Heart
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Perrie has broken down some of her most special memories with Heart, reflecting on her time in Little Mix, her solo career and life as a mum.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Perrie dropped into Heart HQ this week to reminisce about her most special moments with Heart's Memory Box.

The Little Mix band member and now solo hitmaker of Forget About Us, Tears and You Go Your Way, opened up a box of nostalgic items where she reflected on her career, family life and journey into being a solo artist.

Perrie revealed how her son, Axel, has taken after her with his singing as well as the best football match she has watched her partner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, play in.

The star also reflected on some special times with Little Mix, explaining how she loved being pregnant at the same time as Leigh-Anne.

You can watch the full Memory Box interview with Perrie on Global Player now by clicking on the player above.

