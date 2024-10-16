Liam Payne facts: One Direction singer's career, relationships, family and songs explained

16 October 2024, 23:31 | Updated: 17 October 2024, 00:45

Liam Payne in 2016
Liam Payne in 2016. Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

Liam Payne would soon become one of the biggest popstars on the planet when he joined One Direction in 2010.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Liam rose to fame as a member of the globally successful boy band One Direction.

After auditioning for The X Factor in 2010, Payne became part of the group, which achieved unprecedented success, releasing multiple chart-topping albums and touring worldwide.

After the band’s hiatus in 2016, Payne pursued a solo career, blending pop and R&B in his music.

Following Liam's sudden death aged 31 on October 16, 2024, we look at the biggest facts about his life and career.

  1. Where and when was Liam Payne born?

    Liam Payne performing in 2020
    Liam Payne performing in 2020. Picture: Getty

    Liam Payne was born on August 29, 1993, in Wolverhampton. He turned in 31 in 2024.

    His parents were Karen Payne, a nurse, and Geoff Payne, a fitter. Liam had two older sisters, Nicola and Ruth Payne, making him the youngest of three siblings in the family.

  2. When did his music career start and when was One Direction formed?

    One Direction - Kiss You (Official)

    Liam Payne's music career began in 2008 when he first auditioned for The X Factor at the age of 14.

    Although he didn't make it through, he was encouraged by Simon Cowell to return in a few years.

    In 2010, Payne auditioned for The X Factor again, and while he didn't advance as a solo contestant, the judges decided to group him with four other contestants—Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan.

    Together, they formed One Direction on July 23, 2010, marking the official start of Payne's successful career in music.

  3. What are his biggest solo songs?

    Liam Payne - Strip That Down ft. Quavo

    Liam Payne's biggest solo songs include 'Strip That Down' featuring Quavo, which became his debut single and a major hit, reaching the top 10 in several countries.

    Another notable track was 'For You', a collaboration with Rita Ora for the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack.

    Other notable songs include 'Familiar' featuring J Balvin, 'Bedroom Floor' and 'Stack It Up' featuring A Boogie wit da Hoodie.

  4. Who was he in relationships with and did he have children?

    Liam with Cheryl in 2018
    Liam with Cheryl in 2018. Picture: Getty

    Liam Payne has been in several high-profile relationships. He dated British singer Cheryl, with whom he has a son named Bear, born in March 2017.

    Cheryl and Liam began dating in 2016 but split up in 2018.

    More recently, he had an on-and-off relationship with model Maya Henry, with whom he was engaged at one point, though they eventually ended their relationship in 2022.

    Since October 2022, he had been in a relationship with influencer Kate Cassidy.

