Liam Payne facts: One Direction singer's career, relationships, family and songs explained

Liam Payne in 2016. Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

Liam Payne would soon become one of the biggest popstars on the planet when he joined One Direction in 2010.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Liam rose to fame as a member of the globally successful boy band One Direction.

After auditioning for The X Factor in 2010, Payne became part of the group, which achieved unprecedented success, releasing multiple chart-topping albums and touring worldwide.

After the band’s hiatus in 2016, Payne pursued a solo career, blending pop and R&B in his music.

Following Liam's sudden death aged 31 on October 16, 2024, we look at the biggest facts about his life and career.