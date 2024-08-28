Harry Styles spotted at Niall Horan concert sparking One Direction reunion rumours

Harry Styles was spotted at Niall Horan's concert in Manchester. Picture: Alamy/Getty/@PopBase/X

By Tiasha Debray

Harry Style’s presence on Niall Horan’s tour has fans questioning once again whether they’ll be getting a One Direction reunion.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

We don’t want to jump the gun here, but can we really be blamed if we think the One Direction reunion tour is just that itsy bitsy step closer after Harry Styles was seen publicly supporting ex-band member Niall Horan in Manchester on Tuesday night?

Fans of the Irish superstar thought they were in for an exciting night watching Niall perform a mix of music from across his three solo albums, in particular his latest ‘The Show’ which dropped in June 2023.

But, they got so much more bang for their buck when word spread fast that Harry had been spotted at the venue.

Niall’s ‘The Show Live On Tour’ will see him perform across the world from the UK to Germany to Mexico and on the 27th of August, he performed at Manchester’s Co-op Live arena in Manchester which holds up to 23, 500 people.

Hi this is harry styles walking in front of me at niall Manchester I saw his face Harry Styles is real pic.twitter.com/2x7YVnUwEW — april🪩 (@aprilsversionn) August 27, 2024

As the venue filled up, screams were heard amongst the audience once they realised that Harry Styles was standing in the VIP box alongside some of his family members, getting ready to support his friend.

Some lucky fans managed to catch a glimpse of the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer in the flesh at the venue before he headed off to the viewing box.

One fan posted on X, formerly known as Twitter: "Hi this is Harry Styles walking in front of me at Niall Manchester I saw his face Harry Styles is real," alongside footage of what appears to be Harry from behind wearing jeans and one of his iconic cardigans.

I truly believe everyone needs a friend like Harry Styles in their life. If your friends aren't giving this type of energy then they gotta go pic.twitter.com/Mws6E07M6J — Britty🛰🖤 (@moondancerry) August 27, 2024

The One Direction boys have remained quite elusive when it came to interacting with one another since the band went their separate ways, so naturally fans were over the moon when Harry decided to come out of the woodwork and support Niall on such a big tour.

One fan tweeted: "I’m so happy to see this, I legit feel like I’ve won the lotto! Thank you so much for showing up to support Niall @Harry_Styles" as a second wrote, "HARRY STYLES AT NIALL HORANS CONCERT STOPPP."

Harry was recorded by fans throughout the night singing and dancing to Niall’s songs such as ‘Stockholm Syndrome’ and ‘Black and White.’

Reportedly during the song ‘Fire Away’ Niall requested his audience to hold someone they love and Harry was seen holding his own mother.