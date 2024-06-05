Exclusive

Simon Cowell denies rumours Bruno Tonioli has been 'axed' from Britain's Got Talent

5 June 2024, 11:25

Simon Cowell has stated that Bruno Tonioli will be part of the BGT judging panel next year
Simon Cowell has stated that Bruno Tonioli will be part of the BGT judging panel next year. Picture: Getty/Heart

By Hope Wilson

Britain's Got Talent's Simon Cowell has hit back at rumours suggesting Bruno Tonioli has been 'dropped' from the show.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Simon Cowell, 64, has rubbished claims Bruno Tonioli, 68, has been 'dropped' from the BGT judging panel, after reports claimed he had been axed from the 2025 series.

The X Factor host-who is currently on the hunt to find the UK's next big boyband- denied reports Bruno was leaving the Britain's Got Talent, telling Heart Breakfast with Jamie and Amanda that the judge would be returning.

When asked by Jamie Theakston if Bruno was being replaced by comedian Alan Carr, 47, Simon firmly replied: "No."

He went on to clarify: "I don’t know where all this stuff comes from, I spoke to the producers literally two weeks ago about it. There is a scheduling issue with Bruno because we’re doing some of the auditions this year and he’s going to be in America."

Simon Cowell has denied claims Bruno Tonioli will be leaving BGT
Simon Cowell has denied claims Bruno Tonioli will be leaving BGT. Picture: Getty

Simon continued: "So maybe there’ll be a stand-in for him I don’t know, but I love Bruno on this show. I think he’s brilliant and he knows so much about what he’s talking about.

"Sometimes when people are singing a certain kind of music he’s like talking so eloquently and I’m thinking actually he's a brilliant, brilliant judge, and the nicest person. So no I would not replace him. He’s coming back."

Bruno Tonioli has been part of the BGT judging panel since 2023
Bruno Tonioli has been part of the BGT judging panel since 2023. Picture: Getty

The music mogul went on to discuss the rumours surrounding Alan joining the programme, to which he replied: "No, Amanda wants Alan."

Host Amanda the confirmed: "Alan has not heard from BGT I asked him myself."

This news comes just days after BGT crowned their 2024 winner, 28-year-old Sydnie Christmas. The sensational singer gained the most public votes and bagged the £250,000 cash prize and the chance to perform in front of the King at the Royal Variety Performance.

Watch Sydnie Christmas's reaction to winning BGT here:

The first interview with BGT winner Sydnie Christmas!

However there is no rest for the wicked as Simon is now on the look out for a brand new superstar boyband to rival the success of One Direction.

Speaking about his new venture, Simon said: "Every generation deserves a megastar boyband and I don’t think there has been one to have the success of One Direction in over 14 years.  The industry tends to focus on solo artists - so it usually takes someone from outside to put a group together.

"Nothing beats the fun of being in a group, touring the world and performing for thousands – and it’s also a brilliant launchpad for a solo career. When you have a great group, it’s like lightning in a bottle but there’s no magic formula and a fair bit of luck involved!"

Simon Cowell is looking to create a new UK boyband
Simon Cowell is looking to create a new UK boyband. Picture: Getty

Those who would like to audition for the all male group must be between 16-18 years old and possess "the passion, charisma, and star quality to form the next boyband sensation."

Auditions will be taking place at the following locations:

  • 4th and 5th of July- Newcastle
  • 7th and 8th of July- Liverpool
  • 28th and 29th of July- Dublin
  • 1st, 2nd and 3rd of August- London

Budding musicians can visit simonneedsyou.com for more information.

