Amanda Holden in tears as Britain's Got Talent magician reunites her with woman who saved her life

By Alice Dear

Amanda Holden was stunned when magician Richard Jones surprised her with a very special person.

Amanda Holden was left in tears on Britain's Got Talent: Ultimate Magician on Sunday night as she was reunited with the woman who saved her life.

The Heart Breakfast presenter was asked to participate in magician Richard Jones' performance, where he asked her to think of a special person in her life.

The Britain's Got Talent judge revealed that she was thinking of Pippa Nightingale, a woman who she explained "delivered her baby and saved her life".

In the next moments, Richard revealed that he had written Pippa's name on one of the cards in the pack before Amanda had revealed the name, leaving the star stunned.

Richard Jones asks Amanda Holden to think of a special person in her life on Britain's Got Talent: Ultimate Magician. Picture: ITV

However, she was even more shocked when Richard then revealed he had invited Pippa herself onto the stage.

As she started to cry, Amanda gave Pippa an emotional hug.

Pippa Nightingale and Amanda Holden share an emotional hug as they are reunited on Britain's Got Talent: Ultimate Magician. Picture: ITV

Pippa Nightingale was one of the healthcare professionals who cared for Amanda when she gave birth to her daughter, Hollie, in 2012.

There were complications around the birth, however, and Amanda ended up slipping into a coma.

Previously speaking about the traumatic experience, Amanda said on Heart Breakfast in 2020: "When I gave birth to Hollie, my eight-year-old daughter who I know is listening, she was an emergency and I haemorrhaged, basically.

"I actually did pass away for 40 seconds and then I went into a coma, but the NHS were there holding my hand and my husband’s hand, who – I feel sorry for him to be honest – he went through, it watching it all.”

