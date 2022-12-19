Amanda Holden in tears as Britain's Got Talent magician reunites her with woman who saved her life

19 December 2022, 11:23

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Amanda Holden was stunned when magician Richard Jones surprised her with a very special person.

Amanda Holden was left in tears on Britain's Got Talent: Ultimate Magician on Sunday night as she was reunited with the woman who saved her life.

The Heart Breakfast presenter was asked to participate in magician Richard Jones' performance, where he asked her to think of a special person in her life.

The Britain's Got Talent judge revealed that she was thinking of Pippa Nightingale, a woman who she explained "delivered her baby and saved her life".

In the next moments, Richard revealed that he had written Pippa's name on one of the cards in the pack before Amanda had revealed the name, leaving the star stunned.

Richard Jones asks Amanda Holden to think of a special person in her life on Britain's Got Talent: Ultimate Magician
Richard Jones asks Amanda Holden to think of a special person in her life on Britain's Got Talent: Ultimate Magician. Picture: ITV

However, she was even more shocked when Richard then revealed he had invited Pippa herself onto the stage.

As she started to cry, Amanda gave Pippa an emotional hug.

Pippa Nightingale and Amanda Holden share an emotional hug as they are reunited on Britain's Got Talent: Ultimate Magician
Pippa Nightingale and Amanda Holden share an emotional hug as they are reunited on Britain's Got Talent: Ultimate Magician. Picture: ITV

Pippa Nightingale was one of the healthcare professionals who cared for Amanda when she gave birth to her daughter, Hollie, in 2012.

There were complications around the birth, however, and Amanda ended up slipping into a coma.

Previously speaking about the traumatic experience, Amanda said on Heart Breakfast in 2020: "When I gave birth to Hollie, my eight-year-old daughter who I know is listening, she was an emergency and I haemorrhaged, basically.

"I actually did pass away for 40 seconds and then I went into a coma, but the NHS were there holding my hand and my husband’s hand, who – I feel sorry for him to be honest – he went through, it watching it all.”

Read more:

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Meet the Masked Singer UK season 4 characters and judges.

Masked Singer 2023: Full line-up of characters revealed

TV & Movies

Jeff Brazier and Kate Dwyer separated earlier this year.

Jeff Brazier announces split from wife Kate after nine years together

Mica and Marcus are leaving Gogglebox after five years

Gogglebox favourites Mica and Marcus quit show after five years

Gogglebox

There is an alternate ending to Titanic that fans have just discovered

Titanic fans have just discovered ‘hilarious’ alternate ending

TV & Movies

Exes Christine and Paddy will spend Christmas Day with their three children.

Christine McGuinness spending Christmas with ex Paddy as she 'puts kids first'

Here's whats on your TV screens this Boxing Day 2022

Boxing Day TV guide 2022: All the TV shows and films airing after Christmas

TV & Movies

Martin Lewis has revealed where to buy your Christmas dinner

Martin Lewis reveals cheapest supermarket to buy Christmas dinner

Christmas

Stacey Solomon has revealed how to make Christmas crackers from scratch

Stacey Solomon shares £2.50 Christmas cracker hack using loo rolls

Fatboy could be returning to EastEnders

EastEnders fans spot clue Fatboy is coming back from the dead

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby has shown off her ski chalet

Inside Holly Willoughby's family ski holiday in £1k a night luxury chalet

A dog has reunited with its family after seven years

Dog reunited with owners seven years after running away

Lifestyle

Marvin and Rochelle Humes have shown off their beautiful garden

Rochelle Humes shows off huge garden covered in snow at £3.3million home

Stacey Solomon shared sweet photos of Rex and Rose in the snow

Stacey Solomon defended by fans after sharing photos of Rex in the snow

Here's when the supermarkets are open this Christmas period

Supermarket Christmas and New Year opening hours 2022: Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Aldi and Lidl

Lifestyle

Hotels in the EU will soon be banned from giving out free miniature toiletries

Hotels could soon be banned from giving away mini toiletries

Travel