The Fortune Hotel full cast revealed

The Fortune Hotel cast. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Who are the cast of ITV's The Fortune Hotel? Here is everything you need to know about the players.

The Fortune Hotel will hit our screens with a bang this evening.

Hosted by The Split star Stephen Mangan, 55, this brand new ITV gameshow is set to be a thrilling adventure for us all to enjoy. The eight-part ITV reality show will see 10 couples scheme and connive in order to win a cash prize of £250,000, as they check into The Fortune Hotel.

Viewers will watch as Jae and Cherish, Claire and Daniel, Gary and Lesley, Jen and Susan, Scott and Tommy, Abbie and Tracey, Chloe and Louie, Samm and Aysha, Jo-Anne and Will, and Adam and Michael battle to score the cash.

Who are the cast of The Fortune Hotel? Here is everything you need to know.

Stephen Mangan presents The Fortune Hotel. Picture: ITV

The Fortune Hotel cast

Jae and Cherish

Jae and Cherish are the first couple on The Fortune Hotel. Picture: ITV

Best friends Jae, 30, and Cherish, 30, from South London are hoping to embark on an adventure at The Fortune Hotel.

The pair would put the £250,000 cash prize to good use, with Cherish revealing they would: "Invest in ourselves, our families and into our dreams. We’d also travel and do things for ourselves and our families that we haven’t been able to do for the last 30 years."

While Jae is a singer-songwriter and Cherish is an artist, hopefully these two can get their creative juices flowing in order to win the jackpot.

Claire and Daniel

Claire and Daniel are hoping to win the cash. Picture: ITV

Married couple Claire, 43, and Daniel, 43, from Gloucestershire are the next pairing to enter The Fortune Hotel.

Speaking about their time on the show, Claire, a Commercial Director, divulged: "The first challenge we took part in was something I’ll never forget, the nervousness of not knowing what to expect, it ended up being so much fun."

Barrister Daniel added: "At one moment in the show our names were up in lights, I’ve never had my name up in lights so that was quite remarkable. I’d say all of the challenges too, it was a real bonding experience for everyone, the sun was shining, we were all buzzing and it gave us a chance to all really get to know each other."

Gary and Lesley

Gary and Lesley are the next pairing on The Fortune Hotel. Picture: ITV

Partners Gary, 60, and Lesley, 55, from Suffolk are the third twosome to take part in The Fortune Hotel.

When asked what the biggest perks were staying at The Fortune Hotel, Gary revealed: "A free holiday in the Caribbean and meeting such an array of people you wouldn’t meet in everyday life. Everyone was so lovely, the cast and crew were incredible. The people made the experience, we couldn’t have wished for a better bunch of people."

Jen and Susan

Jen and Susan are hoping to win the jackpot. Picture: ITV

Best friends Jen, 44, and Susan, 39, from Lanarkshire have some interesting ways they would spend their winnings if they took The Fortune Hotel jackpot home.

Investigator Susan stated: "Shoes, I’d treat myself to some expensive ones but I’d also be sensible and use it towards my mortgage as well as treating my family."

While Executive Assistant Jen added: "The ideal would be to be mortgage free before 50 as well as having the opportunity to take our kids on an incredible trip to Disney in Florida. I’d also treat Susan to a couple of pairs of nice shoes."

Scott and Tommy

Scott and Tommy are entering The Fortune Hotel. Picture: ITV

Scott, 19, and Tommy, 19, from North London are another pair of best friends taking part in The Fortune Hotel.

Speaking about who they got on best with, Bartender Scott said: "Jae and Cherish for sure, they were like sisters to us on the show. We were both Londoners and seemed to have the same banter as them as we were all there for the same reason which was to have a good time."

While Hairstylist Apprentice Tommy stated the best thing about being a guest at The Fortune Hotel was: "Being treated like a king."

Abbie and Tracey

Abbie and Tracey are another team. Picture: ITV

Mother-and-daughter Tracey, 51, and Abbie, 18, from Cardiff are both Skincare Consultants.

When asked about the most dramatic moments in The Fortune Hotel, Tracey revealed: "Instantly we felt competition with Daniel and Claire, they were fit, smart and intelligent so the competitive rivalry kicked in from the offset."

Abbie added: "I had too many to name but we had a dramatic moment with Aysha and Samm as I was quite harsh on them initially but I ended up loving them so you could never predict which way things were going to go."

Chloe and Louie

Chloe and Louie are another pairing. Picture: ITV

Business partners Chloe, 38, and Louie, 22, from Bolton are hoping to walk out of The Fortune Hotel as winners.

Aesthetics Practitioner and Educator Chloe explained why the pair chose to take part in the show, saying: "Louie asked me if I’d be up for it and I thought free holiday with my bestie and business partner, why not. We also loved the chance to get dressed up every night for filming."

Skincare Specialist Louie added: "I was interested in the experience and the chance to win such a huge amount of money."

Samm and Aysha

Samm and Ayesha hope to take the win. Picture: ITV

Married couple Samm, 30, Aysha, 30, are both Content Creators from London.

When asked how they would spend their £250,000 winnings Aysha explained: "It would be life changing in helping our parents and children." While Samm disclosed: "I’d invest it into doing business back home in Kenya which is where Aysha and I are from."

The pair also said the three celebrities they would like to join them at The Fortune Hotel are “Yung Filly, 50 Cent and Jennifer Aniston.”

Jo-Anne and Will

Jo-Anne and Will are looking to win The Fortune Hotel. Picture: ITV

Mother-and-son Jo-anne, 55, and Will, 20, from Sheffield are the next pairing in The Fortune Hotel.

The two were quizzed on their most memorable experience on the show, with Digital Marketing Executive and Events Organiser Will saying: "My standout moment was one of the challenges that involved a lot of running, my mum was swearing like a trooper as I was telling her to hurry up, I think she forgot where she was but it was really funny."

Technical Instructor and Mental Health Worker Jo-Anne added: "Everything for me was special, I felt like I was living a different life. My illness has always held me back but winning a challenge made me feel so proud of myself and my son. It was unreal and amazing from start to finish."

Adam and Michael

Adam and Michael are looking win big. Picture: ITV

Best friends and the final two on The Fortune Hotel are Adam, 37, and Mike, 35, from Bognor Regis.

Speaking about who they had the most disagreements on the show with, Landscaper Mike stated: "Tommy and Scott but I’d say that was purely just a male ego thing."

Bricklayer Adam concurred: "They were our strongest competition for sure which is why we wanted to try and eliminate them once we met them."