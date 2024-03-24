Passenger cast revealed and where you know them from

24 March 2024

Passenger is a new drama coming to ITV
Passenger is a new drama coming to ITV. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

With loads of familiar faces, who are the cast of Passenger and what have you seen them in before? Here is everything you need to know about the stars of the show.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A new ITV drama is coming to our screens in the form of Passenger, a haunting six-part black comedy which is set to send chills down everyone's spine.

Written by Broadchurch star Andrew Buchan, 45, this mysterious tale follows former Met Police Detective Riya Ajunwa, played by Wunmi Mosaku, 37, as she 'investigates a series of strange and inexplicable crimes' that have troubled the small village of Chadder Vale.

With an all-star cast including Shameless actor David Threlfall, 70, Afterlife icon Jo Hartley, 52, My Mad Fat Diary heartthrob Nico Mirallegro, 33, Coronation Street favourites Debbie Rush, 58, and Jack James Ryan, and The Syndicate star Natalie Gavin, 35- fans will be eagerly waiting to see how this horrifying tale unfolds.

Who are the cast of Passengers? Here is everything you need to know about the stars of the show.

Passenger is a brand new ITV black comedy
Passenger is a brand new ITV black comedy. Picture: ITV

Who are the Passenger cast?

Wunmi Mosaku

BAFTA winner Wunmi Mosaku, 37, plays Met Police Detective Riya Ajunwa in ITV's Passenger.

However this isn't Wunmi's first foray into thrilling TV shows as the actress has appeared in series such as Black Mirror, The End of the F***ing World and Luther.

She also starred as Hunter B-15/Dr. Verity Willis in the series Loki, as well as receiving critical acclaim for her performance in Damilola, Our Loved Boy for which she won a BAFTA for Best Supporting Actress in 2017.

Wunmi Mosaku is the lead in Passenger
Wunmi Mosaku is the lead in Passenger. Picture: ITV

David Threlfall

David Threlfall stars as fracking site manager Jim Bracknell in Passenger.

The 70-year-old actor is best known for playing Frank Gallagher in Shameless from 2004-2013. Since the show ended, David has gone on to take on roles in Ripper Street, Dodger and Funny Woman.

David Threlfall stars as Jim in Passengers
David Threlfall stars as Jim in Passengers. Picture: ITV

Jack James Ryan

Jack James Ryan stars as John Trowbridge in Passenger.

The actor played Jacob Hay in Coronation Street and has also taken on roles in Vera and Doctors.

Jack James Ryan is in ITV's Passenger
Jack James Ryan is in ITV's Passenger. Picture: ITV

Jo Hartley

Viewers may recognise Jo Hartley, 52, (who plays Chief Constable Linda Markel in Passenger) from her hilarious performance in Afterlife.

The Netflix series became a smash hit during lockdown, however Jo has also starred in shows such as This England, The Young Victoria and comedy film Eddie the Eagle.

Jo Hartley stars in Passenger
Jo Hartley stars in Passenger. Picture: ITV

Nico Mirallegro

My Mad Fat Diary favourite Nico Mirallegro, 33, plays Kane Jackson in Passenger.

The TV favourite began his career as Newt in Hollyoaks before appearing in Rillington Place, Our Girl and Ridley.

Nico Mirallegro plays Kane Jackson in Passenger
Nico Mirallegro plays Kane Jackson in Passenger. Picture: ITV

Debbie Rush

Actress Debbie Rush, 58, plays forensic analyst Terry Jackson in Passenger.

Best known for playing Anna Windass in Coronation Street from 2008-2018, Debbie has also starred in Brassic and Inside No. 9.

Debbie Rush plays Terry Jackson in Passenger
Debbie Rush plays Terry Jackson in Passenger. Picture: ITV

Natalie Gavin

Starring as Joanne Wells in Passenger, Natalie Gavin, 35, has played various TV roles over the years.

Viewers may recognise her from shows such as Prisoners' Wives, The Syndicate and Jericho.

This isn't Natalie's first time working with David Threlfall, as she had a guest appearance in Shameless in 2006.

Natalie Gavin takes on the role of Joanne Wells in Passenger
Natalie Gavin takes on the role of Joanne Wells in Passenger. Picture: ITV

Rowan Robinson

Actress Rowan Robinson takes on the role of missing teenager Katie Wells in Passenger.

Prior to this series, Rowan starred in CBBC series So Awkward as well as A Haunting in Venice and is set to appear in The Wayfinders later this year.

Rowan Robinson appears in Passenger
Rowan Robinson appears in Passenger. Picture: ITV

