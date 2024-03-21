When are final vows on MAFS Australia 2024?

MAFS Australia final vows will air soon. Picture: Nine

By Hope Wilson

How long is it until the final vows on MAFS Australia 2024? Here is everything we know.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married At First Sight Australia season 11 has exceeded our expectations in terms of drama, as we've see romance and cheating scandals aplenty.

From Collins and Natalie's awkward break-up, to Madeleine and Ash's strange honeymoon, and Jack's infamous 'muzzle your woman' comment during one very uncomfortable dinner party- a lot has happened on MAFS 2024.

With the series coming to an end soon and final vows looming, it won't be long until we see the remaining couples choose whether to stay together after the experiment or breakup for good.

Here is everything you need to know about the final vows on MAFS Australia 2024.

MAFS Australia will come to an end soon. Picture: Niine

When are final vows on MAFS Australia?

The MAFS Australia final vows are estimated to air in the UK around the 29th of April.

As the show is airing in the UK a few weeks behind Australia, it is believed that the final vows will first be shown Down Under on the 26th of March.

READ MORE: Are MAFS Australia's Ridge and Jade still together?

READ MORE: Are MAFS Australia's Eden and Jayden still together?

The MAFS Australia experts will give their opinion. Picture: Nine

Viewers will get to see see the couples meet up one last time to decide whether they want to leave the experiment together or single.

We're sure to see some explosive scenes and luckily for MAFS fans it won't be long until the cast return to our screens. The 2024 brides and grooms will reunite one last time to rehash their drama once and for all in a special reunion episode.

READ MORE: Are MAFS Australia's Ridge and Jade still together?

READ MORE: MAFS Australia's Stephen reveals tragic story behind facial scars

READ MORE: MAFS Australia's Lauren looks unrecognisable before botox and filler