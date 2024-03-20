Who is Jade from MAFS Australia? Her age, job, daughter and Instagram revealed

Jade tied the knot on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

By Hope Wilson

How old is Jade from Married At First Sight Australia, what does she do for work, who is her daughter and does she have Instagram? Here is everything you need to know.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married At First Sight Australia has seen its final bride on season eleven enter the show, as 26-year-old executive assistant Jade Pywell made her way down the aisle.

MAFS experts Mel, John and Alessandra have paired the mother-of-one with 27-year-old psychiatric nurse Ridge Barredo and it didn't take long for the couple bond.

Jade is looking for someone to stay loyal to her, after previously experiencing heartbreak when her ex cheated on her a month after their daughter was born. But will Jade and Ridge make it to final vows and remain together? We'll have to tune in and find out!

How old is Jade from MAFS Australia, what is her job, who is her daughter and what is her Instagram? Here are all the answers.

Jade is one of the brides on MAFS Australia 2024. Picture: Nine

How old is Jade?

MAFS Australia star Jade is 26-years-old.

The bride from Queensland says she's looking for, 'an honest man who can keep up with her wild and playful side.'

Who is Jade's daughter?

MAFS star Jade is mother to eight-year-old Victoria.

As a single mother, Jade is cautious of who she introduces her child to and reveals she can be 'cold' when she first meets people.

Jade and Ridge are looking for their perfect partners on MAFS Australia. Picture: Instagram/@ridgebarredo

What is Jade's job?

Jade from Married At First Sight Australia is an executive assistant.

Originally from South Africa, Jade has now relocated Down Under and hopes to find her perfect match on the show.

What is Jade's Instagram?

Fans can follow Jade on Instagram @jadepywell.

She often posts behind-the-scenes MAFS photos as well as images of nights out with friends.

