Are MAFS Australia's Lauren and Jonathan still together?

Where are Lauren and Jonathan now after Married At First Sight Australia? Picture: Channel Nine / Instagram

By Alice Dear

Here's what happened to Married At First Sight Australia couple Lauren and Jonathan and whether they are still together now.

Lauren, 32, and Jonathan, 39, met for the first time on their wedding day on Married At First Sight Australia, and despite the bride being an hour late, they hit it off instantly.

The PR and marketing consultant from Western Australia may have raised some eyebrows among Jono's family, but the pair appeared ecstatic with their matches.

Of course, this doesn't mean Lauren and Jonathan's romance has been without its difficulties, with the pair having one of the most up-and-down romances of season 11.

Here's everything you need to know about the MAFS couple, including whether they are still together now. Warning, this article contains spoilers.

Lauren and Jonathan appeared to hit it off on their wedding day, however, their marriage was not smooth-sailing. Picture: Channel Nine

Are Lauren and Jonathan still together?

No, Lauren and Jonathan do not appear to still be together following Married At First Sight Australia.

At the moment, with the series still airing in Australia, the pair are still in the experiment and working on their romance. However, it appears to be confirmed they are no longer an item after Jono was pictured kissing another bride, Ellie, earlier this year.

It appears there is no bad blood, however, with the pair continuing to post pictures from their time in the experiment as it unfolds on TV.

Let's take a look at Lauren and Jonathan's journey on MAFS so far:

Lauren and Jonathan's wedding day

Lauren made quite the entrance on her wedding day, arriving an hour late after a bouquet, car and fake tan disaster.

Despite this, the pair appear to have instant chemistry with Jono admitting to like Lauren's slightly outrageous personality.

Jono's step-sister Steph was not impressed, however, and admitted to having concerns over the match.

Lauren and Jono hit the rocks on their honeymoon

Despite being happy on their wedding day, Lauren started to worrying Jonathan is "too nice" for her during their honeymoon.

She said: "He's lovely, but I just feel like he's probably too nice for me. He needs to be a bit more vulgar, make it more interesting."

When she aired these concerns to her new husband, she warned him: "I feel like I'm going to rip you apart, and it's not going to be good."

Lauren and Jonathan clash during intimacy week

While the couple had no problem connecting sexually, when it came to becoming more emotional and taking part in the tasks the couple started to disagree again.

While they both agreed the eye-gazing task was "cringe", Jono's desire to complete it anyway infuriated his bride.

"I'm so sick of the, 'OK, OK.' I'm not going to do this experiment with some serial killer who has the same response to everything," Lauren said.

Later, Jono explained: "I spent 20 years trying not to be reactive trying to be calm and it's not what Lauren wants."

Jonathan fails to stand-up for Lauren

Jack shocked his fellow MAFS participants when he told Jonathan to 'put a muzzle' on wife Lauren. Picture: Channel Nine

Lauren and Jonathan hit their hardest time during the experiment when he failed to stand-up for her when fellow groom told him to "muzzle his woman".

In the commitment ceremony following this dinner party, expert John Aiken supports Lauren and calls Jono out for not standing up for his wife.

He told him: "If someone said that to me about my wife, I would not back down. I would come out full throttle, all guns blazing."

Lauren and Jonathan try to put it behind them

Despite trying to move on from the "muzzle" comment and the fallout that came with it, Lauren admitted at a commitment ceremony that she had lost interest in her husband.

"I've got to be completely honest, I've got pretty much zero romantic feelings at this point," Lauren said.

They both decided to stay, however, and agreed to continue working on their romance.