MAFS Australia's Lauren forced to leave experiment over medical emergency

Lauren had to take a week out of MAFS Australia to have surgery on her shoulder. Picture: Channel Nine

By Alice Dear

Lauren Dunn had to temporarily leave Married At First Sight Australia and husband Jono after a blood clot in her shoulder called for immediate surgery.

Lauren Dunn has been the life and soul of Married At First Sight Australia season 11, however, this week was saw her pack her bags and leave Skye Suites for an emergency operation.

During the episode, Lauren revealed to the cameras that medics had discovered a blood clot in her shoulder and she was flying back to Perth for an operation which had to be done immediately.

Lauren's husband Jonathan admitted to being upset she was leaving for a week for the operation and recovery, saying that he was going to "miss her and her energy" amid their romance finally reaching a good place.

Now, Lauren has spoken out for the first time about the medical emergency and has reflected on the support she got from her husband Jono.

Lauren revealed on MAFS that she had to return to Perth for an operation to remove blood clots from her shoulder. Picture: Channel Nine

Speaking to 9Entertainment Lauren explained that she had blood clots﻿ between her shoulder and clavicle bone that "wasn't caused by anything" and "could've been there for 20 years".

Lauren told the publication: "I woke up and the whole side of my body was numb and really purple. I said, 'Something is not right'. I rang Jono – who was at the gym – and he told me to go to the doctor."

Jonathan was upset to see wife Lauren leaving Skye Suites amid her medical emergency. Picture: Channel Nine

She went on to explain that once she spoke to a doctor they told her she needed to go "straight to the hospital" where she was told by medics that she needed to have surgery in order to remove the blood clots.

"Jono was so good," Lauren reflected: "He packed me an overnight bag with all my things, my head phones, all my skincare – he was so so good."

Lauren's husband even said he wanted to be with her in hospital at the first appointment, but that she responded by telling him: "Look, I'm still waiting in an emergency bed and there's not even a chair for you to sit in – I would feel guilty making you sit there for hours".

Lauren said that Jonathan was very supportive around this time of the experiment. Picture: Channel Nine

Lauren is not out of the experiment for good, however, and undergoes a successful surgery in Perth before recovering at home with her parents.

"The thought of recovering at Skye Suites while I was in so much pain, it was definitely nice to ﻿have my home comforts," she said.