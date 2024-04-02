MAFS Australia's Lauren makes bombshell claim Jack was in contact with ex-girlfriend during filming

Lauren has hit out at fellow MAFS Australia star Jack. Picture: Nine

By Hope Wilson

MAFS Australia's Lauren and Timothy have made some shocking claims against fellow contestant Jack.

Married At First Sight Australia may have finished filming months ago, but the drama is still fresh according to Lauren Dunn, 32, and Timothy Smith, 51.

During a wrap party for the show, Timothy, Lucinda Light, 43, and Lauren, spilled the beans on their fellow couples. The 32-year-old then went on to claim that Jack Dunkley, 34, was reportedly in contact with his ex-girlfriend during filming.

When then MAFS bride was asked whether the 34-year-old involved with his ex whilst filming the show, she replied: "Yes, during."

She then went on to state: "There was one situation, I remember coming out of the lifts, and I remember Jack was sitting on the chair and he was having a conversation."

MAFS Australia bride Lauren has claimed that Jack was in contact with his ex-girlfriend whilst on the show. Picture: Nine

Lauren then added: "It was this deep conversation and he looked at me and he looked really uncomfortable.

"And my gut just said, I bet you anything he's on the phone to this girl, like I just knew."

These sensational accusations come after Timothy branded Jack a 'f****** liar' after he had a phone conversation with Jack's ex.

MAFS Australia groom Jack has faced backlash from Timothy and Lauren. Picture: Nine

Timothy revealed: "I did get a phone call from Jack's ex, which actually answered a lot of questions, which made the show make complete sense, you f****** liar."

He then went on to say: "Watch the show, but he's full of s*** from head to toe."

This news comes after Jack's ex-girlfriend, Courtney Jade, accused the groom of cheating on his partner Tori Adams, 27, with her.

Jack and Tori are one of the couples on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Taking to Instagram, Courtney posted: "When he says he’s into his wife but he comes home and sleeps with me and proceeds to break my heart again. Spoiler alert media come at me.

"I shouldn’t have done it but I did not knowing the disrespect or outcome of this show lessons were learnt."

She later added: "Tori knows and doesn't care so enjoy my seconds. Yall know nothing. Disgruntled ex on the move."

Jack and Tori had a rough start on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

However since these statements, Jack has been granted a restraining order against Courtney and has released a statement regarding his ex.

The groom said: "From the day I ended the relationship I was verbally harassed and abused via text messages, phone calls, voicemails and emails. Over 5,000 receipts worth. Post filming… the severity of the communications I was receiving from Courtney only intensified."

He continued: "I had only known Courtney for three-four months, from our very first encounter to the day I ended our relationship. Given the nature of the relentless communication and trolling online I deemed it necessary to seek advice and file for a protection order for myself and my loved ones.

"This is the first and final comment regarding this issue. My family and I wish Courtney all the best on her journey of self-discovery."

Jack Dunkley has faced backlash online. Picture: Instagram/@jack_dunkley

Jack has managed to butt heads with pretty much every single bride and groom on MAFS Australia, and has faced intense backlash both on the show and online following his controversial comments.

One of the most shocking moments this series involved Jack telling Jonathan McCullough, 39, to 'muzzle your woman' after his wife Lauren confronted the groom on his behaviour towards Tori.

This awkward dinner party resulted in Jack receiving a telling-off from MAFS expert John Aiken, 53, for his 'disgusting comment'.