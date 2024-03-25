MAFS Australia viewers applaud experts for holding grooms accountable following Jack's 'disgusting' comment

John, Mel and Alessandra were not going to let Jack or the other grooms get away with this! Picture: Channel Nine

By Alice Dear

Married At First Sight's John Aiken, Mel Schilling and Alessandra Rampolla not only held Jack accountable for his 'muzzle your woman' comment, but also the other grooms for not speaking up.

Married At First Sight Australia viewers have praised the experts after they called out groom Jack for his "disgusting" comment towards Lauren and the other male participants for not speaking up at the dinner party.

This comes after one the most dramatic dinner parties of MAFS season 11, where controversial groom Jack told Jono to "muzzle his woman" Lauren amid an explosive argument.

Jack's wife, Tori, appeared unfazed by the comment and while Lauren's husband Jonathan looked offended, he didn't go much further in speaking up against the misogynistic comment - and neither did any of the other men on the table.

John Aiken, Mel Schilling and Alessandra Rampolla took the following commitment ceremony to hold not only Jack but the rest of the grooms accountable, labelling the comment "disgusting."

The MAFS experts were left visibly shocked when they heard Jack's comment to Jono about 'muzzling his woman'. Picture: Channel Nine

"I heard something last night, I was disgusted by it," John said: "I've heard some things in these experiments that have repulsed me, that's one of the worst things I've heard."

As Jono sat on the sofa, he shocked everyone when he decided to skip an apology for Lauren, and instead said sorry to Jack and Tori for the drama that was caused the night before.

Expert John jumped in by saying: "If someone said that to me about my wife, I would not back down. I would come out full throttle, all guns blazing."

Jack tells Jonathan to muzzle his woman

He then turned his attention to the rest of the grooms, asking: "Can I just ask the men, why did you generally stay silent after that comment?"

Ben was the only one to respond from the group, with the questionable reply: "I didn't hear the entire context of the conversation, like the actual decibels," to which Alessandra asked: "You need to hear the context for that comment?"

John went on to add: "It's simply not good enough. If you're in that position again I want you to speak up," before finishing by saying: "It's your responsibility to call out bad behaviour."

Lauren was left shocked when Jono started apologising to Jack and Tori instead of her. Picture: Channel Nine

After watching this powerful moment on MAFS, one viewer took to X to write: "I’m so glad John (and the other experts) held all the men accountable for not saying anything when Jack said Lauren needed to be muzzled. No backbones, weak little boys!"

Another commented on Instagram: "All the judges [experts] are stepping up this season in educating the couples and the audience on bad behaviour and it’s so great to see," while a third said: "Both Jono and Jack need to be dragged...yes. But, John holding all the men accountable for staying silent during that awful comment is another level. A lot of things get swept under the carpet because people are silent. Bravo."

Of course, having only said on the morning of the commitment ceremony that he did not regret his comment, Jack changed his tune while on the sofa, saying he was "ashamed" of what he said.